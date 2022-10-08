Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy had Penn State game circled on his calendar
ANN ARBOR-- J.J. McCarthy didn’t see the field in last November’s Michigan-Penn State game. He was on the sidelines in full uniform as then-starting quarterback Cade McNamara led the Wolverines to a 21-17 victory over the Nittany Lions. What a difference a year makes.
MLive.com
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State football predictions and odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Both the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans will be looking to bounce back from disappointing losses last week. The Badgers are sitting...
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 8
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season’s home stretch has arrived, as the top teams from across Michigan look to finish with two strong performances and solidify their playoff standing. Around Kalamazoo, some teams are a virtual lock to continue on after Week 9, while others are...
MLive.com
Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo counting on improved backcourt to lead Michigan State in 2022-23
MINNEAPOLIS – If Michigan State is to climb back to the top of the Big Ten standings this year, it’ll be the Spartans’ guards that lead them there. That was the message from Tom Izzo as he spoke at Big Ten media days on Wednesday at the Target Center here in Minneapolis to kick off the 2022-23 season.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on run game struggles, injuries and facing his alma mater
EAST LANSING – The numbers aren’t good. Since a strong start to the season running the ball in a pair of wins against MAC teams, Michigan State has struggled mightily on the ground. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), who have lost four straight games, are now coming...
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week from Oct. 3-8
KALAMAZOO, MI - Football players aren’t the only high school athletes taking the field across Michigan this fall, and the Kalamazoo area, in particular, is loaded with standout performers outside of the gridiron. With that in mind, we’re recognizing some of the area’s top performers in cross country, volleyball,...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8
Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
MLive.com
Week 8 Grand Rapids football rankings: Who’s up, down and out of the top 10
Lowell’s football team has cracked the Grand Rapids top 10 for the first time this season, while Belding dropped out after losing its first game. West Catholic has slipped to the 10th spot after losing its first game, and Unity Christian, which will host West Catholic in Week, continues to knock on the door.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Giants of the SEC get slain in the same week
Saline and Chelsea have been the standards of the Southeastern Conference for many years now. That’s why when both teams were defeated in Week 7, it marked a stunning turn of events in the conference. With Saline’s 7-0 loss to Temperance Bedford last week, the Hornets saw their impressive...
MLive.com
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. “After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State,” Wedin wrote. “This decision...
MLive.com
Late schedule change pits prep football state finalist against 2 perennial powers
LAWTON, MI – For better or worse, the Lawton football team will find out where it stands heading into the playoffs, after a late schedule change has the Blue Devils slated to close out the regular season against a pair of small-school powers. Lawton, currently ranked No. 5 in...
MLive.com
Michigan picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason poll, MSU picked fourth
Neither Michigan nor Michigan State will enter the 2022-23 Big Ten season as a league favorite. But both are expected to finish among the top four teams in the conference. Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in a media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic, released on Monday. (The Big Ten does not conduct a full preseason media poll).
MLive.com
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game
ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
MLive.com
Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment
LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
MLive.com
No ‘easy fix’ after Michigan State defense gashed again by Ohio State
EAST LANSING – Trailing by seven points late in the first quarter, Michigan State was at the Ohio State 38-yard line but facing fourth-and-13 after a sack. That gave the Spartans a chance to use one of their top weapons in punter Bryce Baringer. It was a great kick and he put enough air under the ball that teammate Tyrell Henry had time to catch it at the 2-yard line.
MLive.com
Overheard at Jim Harbaugh’s press conference: Michigan faces ‘biggest challenge of the year so far’
ANN ARBOR -- Jim Harbaugh met with reporters on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. For the first time this season, he was previewing a ranked opponent. Penn State, ranked 10th in the AP poll, will visit on Saturday for a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (noon ET, FOX).
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7
There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
