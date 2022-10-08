ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State football predictions and odds for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Both the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans will be looking to bounce back from disappointing losses last week. The Badgers are sitting...
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Ypsilanti, MI
Football
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Ypsilanti, MI
College Sports
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week from Oct. 3-8

KALAMAZOO, MI - Football players aren’t the only high school athletes taking the field across Michigan this fall, and the Kalamazoo area, in particular, is loaded with standout performers outside of the gridiron. With that in mind, we’re recognizing some of the area’s top performers in cross country, volleyball,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Western Michigan Broncos#American Football#Eastern Michigan Eagles
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8

Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. “After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State,” Wedin wrote. “This decision...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Michigan picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason poll, MSU picked fourth

Neither Michigan nor Michigan State will enter the 2022-23 Big Ten season as a league favorite. But both are expected to finish among the top four teams in the conference. Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in a media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic, released on Monday. (The Big Ten does not conduct a full preseason media poll).
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game

ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Lawton girls basketball senior makes Division-I college commitment

LAWTON, MI – One of Southwest Michigan’s top girls basketball players took a big step toward her college hoops future this week, as Lawton senior McKenna Macon committed to Western Michigan. The 5-foot-8 point guard announced her decision Sunday via Twitter and thanked her father and Lawton head...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

No ‘easy fix’ after Michigan State defense gashed again by Ohio State

EAST LANSING – Trailing by seven points late in the first quarter, Michigan State was at the Ohio State 38-yard line but facing fourth-and-13 after a sack. That gave the Spartans a chance to use one of their top weapons in punter Bryce Baringer. It was a great kick and he put enough air under the ball that teammate Tyrell Henry had time to catch it at the 2-yard line.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7

There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy