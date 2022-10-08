Read full article on original website
Bonham 8th Grade A Volleyball falls in consolation championship of the Belton Tournament
BELTON – The Bonham 8th Grade A volleyball team participated in the Belton Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Belton Middle School. Bonham advanced to the consolation bracket finals where the fell to Lake Belton in three games. Here are the results of the games played. In the opening...
Bonham 7th Grade A volleyball takes 2nd Place at the Belton Tournament
BELTON – The Bonham 7th Grade A volleyball team participated in the Belton Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Belton Middle School. The Lady Bulldogs had a successful weekend as they took 2nd Place in the tournament. Here are the results of the games played. In the opening round...
Travis 8th grade splits with South Belton
BELTON – The Travis Science Academy 8th grade football teams traveled to Tiger Field on Tuesday to face South Belton Middle School. While the “B” team won, the “A” team had their two game winning streak snapped. The “A” team fell to South Belton by...
Bonham 8B Volleyball wins Consolation bracket of the Belton Tournament
BELTON – The Bonham 8th Grade B volleyball team participated in the Belton Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Belton Middle School. The Lady Bulldogs had a successful weekend as they rebounded from an opening round loss to win the consolation bracket of the Belton Tournament on Saturday. Here...
Freshman Blue come up short at Midway
HEWITT – The Temple freshman white volleyball team traveled to Hewitt on Friday to take on Midway. The Tem-Cats fell to the Pantherettes by a score of 25-9, 25-8. Madison Sapp had an ace, dig and kill for Temple while Maya Ramirez, Maciah Morgan and Avery Morris each had a dig.
Travis 7th grade rolls past South Belton
The Travis Science Academy 7th grade A football team hosted South Belton Middle School on Monday evening. In a good night for the Mustangs, the “A” team shut out the Tigers while the “B” also came away with a victory/. The “A” team defeated South Belton...
Copperas Cove tops Temple
COPPERAS COVE – The Temple volleyball team traveled to Copperas Cove on Tuesday to take on the Lady Bulldawgs. In a 3 game match, Copperas Cove defeated the Tem-Cats 25-4, 25-15, 25-9. Alyssa Yepma led the Tem-Cat defensively with 17 total digs to lead the team while Dejah Thomas recorded 4 solo blocks.
Bonham 7th grade drops two at Belton
The Bonham 7th grade football teams traveled to Tiger Field on Tuesday to take on Belton Middle School. The Bulldogs dropped both games as it was the first loss of the season for the “B” team. The “A” team fell to Belton M.S. by a score of 26-6....
Belton M.S. tops Bonham
The Bonham the grade football teams hosted Belton Middle School on Tuesday evening. Here are the results from the two games played. The “A” team fell to Belton by a score of 40-6. The Most Valuable Player for the Bulldogs was Isaiah Ellis. Bonham fell to 1-5 on...
Recognizing Dr. William “Bill” Hamilton – Temple Team Physician
The Temple Athletic Department will be honoring Dr. William “Bill” Hamilton for his years of service as the Team Physician for Temple Athletics from 1990-2017. Temple Athletics is grateful for his 27 years of service and for the time, commitment, travel, dedication and passion he displayed as a Temple team physician.
