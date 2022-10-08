The worst part is that they took advantage of people in a time when they most needed the help w inflation & fuel prices at what they are, currently when they could had used this situation to help people instead of kicking them when they know they are down. As well as most city officials are doing right now with city taxes etc. They should all be audited if they are taking people's money & over inflating prices. They could had used this situation to win people over but their lust to power & money has them drunk. Times like this help weed out the rats.
Another matter, i would like to know at least for the padt 2 years, how much money PUB received from donations for the poor, and prove to how many Brownsville recidents received help to pay their electric bill. I never seen a report from PUB of this matter. Just how to be safe from a hurracaine or how to save electricity. What a farce!!
Everything goes up except minimum wage this is unfair for everyone who is struggling to make ends meet and than you slam them by raising the prices on the kilowatts you consume
