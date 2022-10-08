Read full article on original website
Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
ACC Media Day UNC Player Takeaways: Coming Back, Improvement, Freshmen
CHARLOTTE --- The approach to the 2022-23 college basketball season is ramping up. Practice is underway, 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' was last Friday, and on Wednesday the ACC held its basketball media day at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, N.C., officially called the ACC Tip-Off. The representatives for North...
Start of 2022-23 season brings fresh opportunity for new-look Wolfpack
CHARLOTTE – The NC State men’s basketball team suffered the first 20-loss season in program history in 2021-22, finishing an abysmal 11-21 and just 4-16 in ACC play as nothing went right in Raleigh. But thankfully for the Wolfpack, it’s a new year. And with the change of...
Georgia football commitment Bo Hugley rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive tackle and Georgia commitment Bo Hughley saw his rating rise from a 93 to a 94 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 100 on 247Sports to No. 86 overall. He is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 8 overall recruit in Georgia on 247Sports. Hughley committed to Georgia on Sept. 23, 2021 and has since remained solid in his pledge despite strong pushes from Auburn and other programs. He took official visits to Auburn and Nebraska in June.
NC State G Terquavion Smith on new teammates, season ahead
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media Wednesday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.
Preps To Pros: Is Brent Key turning around Georgia Tech?
In this excerpt of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna gives praise to Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key on how he's turned around the Yellow Jackets' fortunes after the firing of Geoff Collins.
ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game
Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 6
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Georgia football lands commitment from 2024 wide receiver Sacovie White
Georgia had already gotten off to a strong start in the 2024 recruiting class with commitments from 5-star tight end Landen Thomas and 4-star wide receiver Ny Carr. The Bulldogs then went out and added another speedy receiver to mix, as 3-star prospect Sacovie White announced his commitment on Monday.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich
Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror
The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour
Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
Shaw University Students Racially Profiled During School Trip
Shaw's President claims that her students were racially profiled by Spartanburg County (SC) Sheriff's Office during a trip to Atlanta.
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Joseph C. Phillips has joined the Clark Atlanta University faculty as a Theatre and Communications Studies professor. An official statement released by the university on Friday (Oct. 7) announced Phillips’ latest notable accomplishment and praised previous work within the Black community. “Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful...
