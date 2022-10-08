Read full article on original website
This brilliant pink diamond sold for about $60 million
A stunning pink diamond has sold for nearly $60 million, more than twice the expected price.
Barbara Mandrell’s Former Fontanel Mansion Is Up for Auction, And The Pictures Are Unbelievable
The Fontanel Mansion, originally built for Miss Barbara Mandrell in 1988, is scheduled for a six-parcel auction sale in late October. The stunning 30,000 square foot home is a log structure, but the farthest thing from the log cabins of yore. Sitting on over 200 acres of land in Whites Creek, Tennessee, the former Mandrell property includes 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms… and that’s just the main home structure.
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
This Rare Pink Diamond Weighs in at Over 18 Carats. It Could Fetch up to $35 Million at Auction.
Christie’s has chosen one incredible gem to lead its coming Luxury Week. The Fortune Pink, which will go under the gavel at the Magnificent Jewels sale at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on November 8, weighs just shy of 19 carats and is the largest pear-shaped fancy vivid-pink diamond ever to be offered at auction. With a high estimate of $35 million, it could also be one of the most expensive stones in auction history. The Fortune Pink apparently carries some good juju, too. The auction house has pointed out that the diamond’s exact weight of 18.18 carats literally translates...
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
I toured a desert mansion with a buried pool, glass stargazing ceilings, and $6,500 Airbnb fee — see inside
The Kellogg Doolittle House is a sprawling, three-bedroom home in Joshua Tree, California, which blends organic and brutalist architectural styles. It rents for $6,500 and more per night on Airbnb Luxe, and I recently toured it. The house was designed by renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for an artist couple,...
My husband and I had 2 weddings. We each got to celebrate the way we wanted to.
The author is American and her husband is Italian. They had a wedding in each country to celebrate their cultures and styles.
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping
Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle
Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
Forget Water Slides. This Massive $17.5 Million Utah Manse Comes With Its Own Indoor Water Park.
Who says luxury has to be grown up? One newly listed Utah manse promises to offer as much indoor fun as your inner child can handle. Built in 2013, the Hobble Creek Canyon mega-mansion is currently the largest home for sale in the state, with a whopping 50,738 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and an eight-car garage. What’s more, the compound is basically a luxe entertainment center, with a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and loads of outrageous amenities—one of which will render a visit to the local water park totally redundant.
Holy mouldy! Two-bed terraced house in York goes on the market for £175,000 - despite walls covered in black mould
Buyers have been left horrified by a £175,000 terraced house on the market covered in black mould. Viewers voiced concern after seeing the condition of the two-bedroom home in York. A picture of the bathroom reveals walls covered in black mould, while downstairs the kitchen has white and black...
Sophia Loren, 88, looks more glamorous than ever in a chic white suit and dripping with diamonds at her restaurant opening in Milan
She's always been the epitome of glamour. And Sophia Loren looked better than ever as she attended her restaurant opening in Milan on Monday just weeks after her 88th birthday. The actress dazzled in a chic white trouser suit to launch the latest of her eponymous eateries in Italy. The...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland
Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
techaiapp.com
Conservatorium Hotel: Elegance in The Heart of Amsterdam
(credit: Conservatorium Hotel) Luxury, grandeur, and an artistic masterpiece are the immediate feeling when entering the Conservatorium Hotel, Amsterdam. Evoking glamour and elegance for sophisticated traveler, Conservatorium combines a landmark heritage building with a graceful, contemporary design. The magnificent building lies in the heart of Amsterdam’s Museum Square, a very short walk to the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum Museum (National Museum of Netherlands) Stedelijk Museum (modern and contemporary art) and Concertgebouw (among the finest concert halls in the world).
tinyhousetalk.com
Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom
Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
CNBC
Go inside the most expensive home for sale in the Hamptons: $150,000,000
This $150-million beachfront estate is the priciest for sale in the Hamptons. The 4-acre oceanfront compound hidden behind tall hedges and an electronic mansion gate is called La Dune and the estate includes a pair of mansions with a total of 21,000 sq ft of living space, 19 bedrooms and 16 baths. The grounds include a private gravel drive, two swimming pools and a sunken tennis court. If the home sells for any where near its asking price it will break a record in the Hamptons, but it hasn't been easy to find a buyer. The 9-figure trophy home has been on and off the market since 2016. Take an exclusive tour with CNBC's Ray Parisi and La Dune's listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers.
What’s new for our homes from the Decorex interior design fair?
Autumn is knocking on our doors like a harbinger of change, bringing crisp air and fresh perspectives. As if on cue, the vast, breezy space of Olympia London is buzzing with brand-new launches as the annual interior design fair, Decorex, commences. Between 9-12 October, this highly anticipated exhibition welcomes designers and makers to come together in celebration of exciting new products and impressive displays.Here is what’s new for our homes this autumn from the best in design at Decorex – starting with wallpaper.When my parents first moved into my childhood home, the very first thing they did was remove the...
