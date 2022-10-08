Snoop Dogg Associate Joins Gala Music Board, Death Row Records Steps Closer to Blockchain Commitment – Blockchain Bitcoin News

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.

HIP HOP ・ 7 DAYS AGO