3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jarrett Allen teasing Kevin Love is a sign the Cleveland Cavaliers chemistry is second to none
Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love’s bond is just another sign the Cleveland Cavaliers have chemistry second to none. Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love both as aspirations this year. Allen is hoping that with Rudy Gobert in a less defensive-minded system in Minnesota, that he can show the world he’s a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate. Allen will have to contend with his own teammate Evan Mobley for votes, but Allen should be an early favorite (along with Moblye) for the award. Likewise, Love is hoping to once again be in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year, an award that went to Tyler Herro last year.
Report: Multiple Cavs members have labeled Caris LeVert as a training camp standout
Though both guard and big man positions in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ staring lineup are solidified, there is still a bit of mystery in regards to the starting small forward position. Once the team traded for star guard Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, the two players who seemed destined to...
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
This Cavaliers-Hornets Trade Features Gordon Hayward
Different NBA teams have different strengths and weaknesses. No team is able to field a group of All-Stars from 1 to 15. After all, the salary cap exists – and for good reason. The NBA does not want a league in which all of the best players can go join the Lakers. Parity is healthy for competition.
Yardbarker
Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 113-97 Loss To The Philadelphia 76ers
The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Philadelphia 76ers n their second preseason game of the season. Yes, those same 76ers that took a 113-112 decision over the Wine and Gold less than a week ago. Cavs' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wanted to shake up his lineups throughout the preseason...
Yardbarker
Jeanie Buss On Her Goal Of Having The Most Championships In The NBA: "We Are Now Tied With The Celtics, And I Gotta Get Number 18 Before They Do..."
As one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a league of their own when it comes to success, history, and a culture of winning basketball. In terms of records and numbers, the franchise sits alone at the top in many different categories,...
NBA
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Zion Williamson Said That Around '80% Of Players In The League' Watch Anime
Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped draft prospects to come into the league. He was touted to become the next big thing once he was drafted into the NBA. But ever since being drafted into the league, he is yet to show his true strength. The reason behind...
NBA・
Browns sign veteran nose tackle to bolster defense
The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran nose-tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Cam Thomas Had A Very Interesting Shooting Contest At The Nets Practice: "No One Could Miss"
There's arguably no team who has had to deal with more drama than the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason. After having an underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, the Nets' superstar Kevin Durant requested for a trade. Fortunately, the Nets management was able to convince KD to stay, and he will be donning the Nets jersey this season.
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers
Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers
The Wine & Gold tipped-off their preseason schedule last Wednesday in Philadelphia before hosting the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday morning. Tonight, the home fans get their first look at this season's Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week at Wells Fargo Center, the Cavs fell by one, 113-112, but the...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”
A few years ago, when Dennis Schroder left the Los Angeles Lakers, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, after over a year of chaos and dysfunction, Rob Pelinka was happy to welcome Schroder back this summer on a one-year, $2.64 million deal. Unlike last time, however, Schroder will...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term
The Los Angeles Lakers have never struggled to attract star talent in the NBA, the league's best and most accomplished want to play for the Purple and Gold at some point in their careers. The laundry list of legends is long with the Lakers, many of the best have played for the franchise. And as such, they are always linked with any star that is even a little disgruntled with their current team.
Five Score in Double Figures for OKC as Thunder Top Pistons
After a hard-fought game in Detroit, the youthful Thunder arise victorious.
NBA
Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Larry Nance Jr.
Larry Nance Jr. has scored 3,000-plus points and grabbed over 2,000 rebounds in his seven previous NBA seasons, but the counting stat from his NBA career that’s perhaps the most astounding is a single-digit number. Despite only playing for four different franchises (Lakers, Cleveland, Portland, New Orleans), Nance has somehow already played for eight different head coaches. The 29-year-old is looking forward to ending that chaotic run of uncertainty while playing for Willie Green.
What is Dean Wade’s ceiling for the Cleveland Cavaliers as a long-term player?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting Dean Wade again in the preseason but what is his ceiling?. Evan Mobley and Kevin Love are out for the second preseason game of the year for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley is dealing with a sore ankle and will miss the preseason and maybe even the start of the regular season by a game or so. Love is being held out from the second game due to a knee contusion that he recently suffered. Neither injury is serious and for Love, preseason at this point is rather unnecessary. So no big deal there. Their missed time, however, gives Dean Wade a chance to start at power forward.
