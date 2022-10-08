ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jarrett Allen teasing Kevin Love is a sign the Cleveland Cavaliers chemistry is second to none

Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love’s bond is just another sign the Cleveland Cavaliers have chemistry second to none. Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love both as aspirations this year. Allen is hoping that with Rudy Gobert in a less defensive-minded system in Minnesota, that he can show the world he’s a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate. Allen will have to contend with his own teammate Evan Mobley for votes, but Allen should be an early favorite (along with Moblye) for the award. Likewise, Love is hoping to once again be in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year, an award that went to Tyler Herro last year.
Yardbarker

Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 113-97 Loss To The Philadelphia 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Philadelphia 76ers n their second preseason game of the season. Yes, those same 76ers that took a 113-112 decision over the Wine and Gold less than a week ago. Cavs' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wanted to shake up his lineups throughout the preseason...
NBA

Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday

WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers

Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers

The Wine & Gold tipped-off their preseason schedule last Wednesday in Philadelphia before hosting the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday morning. Tonight, the home fans get their first look at this season's Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week at Wells Fargo Center, the Cavs fell by one, 113-112, but the...
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term

The Los Angeles Lakers have never struggled to attract star talent in the NBA, the league's best and most accomplished want to play for the Purple and Gold at some point in their careers. The laundry list of legends is long with the Lakers, many of the best have played for the franchise. And as such, they are always linked with any star that is even a little disgruntled with their current team.
NBA

Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr. has scored 3,000-plus points and grabbed over 2,000 rebounds in his seven previous NBA seasons, but the counting stat from his NBA career that’s perhaps the most astounding is a single-digit number. Despite only playing for four different franchises (Lakers, Cleveland, Portland, New Orleans), Nance has somehow already played for eight different head coaches. The 29-year-old is looking forward to ending that chaotic run of uncertainty while playing for Willie Green.
FanSided

What is Dean Wade’s ceiling for the Cleveland Cavaliers as a long-term player?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting Dean Wade again in the preseason but what is his ceiling?. Evan Mobley and Kevin Love are out for the second preseason game of the year for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley is dealing with a sore ankle and will miss the preseason and maybe even the start of the regular season by a game or so. Love is being held out from the second game due to a knee contusion that he recently suffered. Neither injury is serious and for Love, preseason at this point is rather unnecessary. So no big deal there. Their missed time, however, gives Dean Wade a chance to start at power forward.
Cleveland, OH

