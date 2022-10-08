Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love’s bond is just another sign the Cleveland Cavaliers have chemistry second to none. Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love both as aspirations this year. Allen is hoping that with Rudy Gobert in a less defensive-minded system in Minnesota, that he can show the world he’s a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate. Allen will have to contend with his own teammate Evan Mobley for votes, but Allen should be an early favorite (along with Moblye) for the award. Likewise, Love is hoping to once again be in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year, an award that went to Tyler Herro last year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO