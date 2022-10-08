Read full article on original website
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
The Lion King Production Will Be Ending Its Salt Lake City Performances SoonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Red Iguana Is a Very Popular Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mill Creek Canyon Is A Good Place To See Beautiful Autumn LeavesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
kslsports.com
Utah Looking To Prove They Are A Team With Endurance, Not Just Enthusiasm
SALT LAKE CITY- Everyone knows by now that the 2022 football season has not gone how the Utes envisioned it. Last weekend’s loss to UCLA ended the dream of a College Football Playoff, but Utah is still looking to prove they are a team with endurance, not just enthusiasm. A win over #7 USC this weekend would keep the Utes in the Pac-12 Conference Championship hunt- another big goal of theirs heading into this season.
kslsports.com
BYU Set To Release Chocolate CougarTail For Arkansas Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s famous game day treat, a CougarTail, will have a unique option during Saturday’s football game against Arkansas. Fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium will be able to purchase a chocolate-covered CougarTail. Folks, this isn’t a drill. Typically, the popular CougarTail is available in a...
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Says He Will Play Saturday Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seemingly banged up in the loss to Notre Dame this past week, but he said he is ready to play Saturday. The injury likely occurred during the Utah State loss the Thursday prior and speculation was a shoulder injury. In the loss to the Irish, Hall threw just 17 passes and completed nine which was by far his lowest output of the season. During his post-game press conference, Hall downplayed any sort of shoulder injury and took full responsibility for the passing game being as bad as it was.
kslsports.com
Midseason Review Of BYU Football’s 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – We’ve already reached the midway point of the BYU football season. It feels like yesterday that BYU was in Tampa about to take the field before a lightning strike hit, causing a delay to an impressive opener against USF. Then you blink, and six games...
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas: The Train Was Having Maintenance
SALT LAKE CITY- We all know that life is rarely fair, and it certainly never was fair for Tavion Thomas. The talented running back for the Utes has faced more than his share of hard knocks- some of them self-inflicted, some of them not, noting the T-Train “was having maintenance” to start the season.
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
kslsports.com
BYU Football Unveils New Custom Helmet For Arkansas Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has rolled out a new helmet for the second consecutive week. BYU announced a custom royal blue helmet on Monday with an oval Y logo on the right side with the Wasatch front mountain range underneath. Then on the other side of the helmet features a portrait of an actual Cougar.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Expected To Be Available Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney left the Notre Dame game last Saturday on a medical cart. Romney entered BYU’s medical tent after a late third-quarter catch against the Irish. Then after a visit to the tent, he was carted off. BYUtv’s Spencer Linton reported that Romney was driven to the team bus area after being carted off the field.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 9 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season.
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
New restaurants and entertainment come to Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fans of the Utah Jazz will have a lot to take in when the season starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Over the offseason, the home of the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, has earned some upgrades, new restaurants, and in-stadium entertainment. Vivint Arena will welcome four new places for fans […]
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
kjzz.com
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT
If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
Comments / 0