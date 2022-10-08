ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

I-SS Board supports creation of early college program at Career Academy & Technical School

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the creation of an early college program on the campus of the Career Academy and Technical School (CATS) that will focus on career and technical education. The resolution requests Mitchell Community College’s Board of Trustees collaborate with...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Statesville, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Hong Thi Le Duong

On October 9, 2022, Hong Thi Le Duong passed away peacefully at the age of 73 in Mooresville, N.C. She was surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, and sisters. Her warm smile and sweet nature will certainly live on in our hearts. In 1975, Hong fled war-torn Vietnam with her...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Management#Healthcare Administration#Human Resources#Piedmont Healthcare#Orthopedic Surgery
Ohio Capital Journal

Medical debt sunk her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won’t help.

This story was originally published in Kaiser Health News. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year of chemo and radiation, doctors told Penelope “Penny” Wingard in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She’d been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in her state that […] The post Medical debt sunk her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won’t help. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CHARLOTTE, NC
parentherald.com

North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere

North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
HICKORY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Fire Department announces promotions

The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to captain, and Firefighter Tanner Goodin to lieutenant. The promotional process was conducted by the department and a group of assessors from surrounding agencies. The goal of the process is to provide an equitable and competitive method for members of the department based on job qualifications, personal development, skills, and demonstrated performance.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Chaplain hired as athletic director at Statesville Christian School

Statesville Christian School has hired a new athletic director to manage all facets of the school’s athletics program, including scheduling, working with coaches and marketing the school’s sports teams. JD Chaplain, whose experience includes work at Orangewood Christian School in Florida and Asheville Christian Academy, took over as...
STATESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

BADIN NEWS: Many activities coming up as part of 10 Days of Uwharrie

Children’s storytime and crafts takes place Oct. 11 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. An adult fall crafting get-together is Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Town Council’s regular monthly meeting is Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Badin Conference Center. Community Yard Sale. This Better Badin event was...
BADIN, NC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County

Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale

CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job

STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
STANLEY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy