iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System Patient & Family Advisory Council serves as voice for community
If you’re a patient of any kind, you want those caring for you to understand your situation and perspective. You need someone to not only care for you and treat you but also advocate for you. Since its opening in 1954, Iredell Health System has made the wellbeing of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS Board supports creation of early college program at Career Academy & Technical School
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the creation of an early college program on the campus of the Career Academy and Technical School (CATS) that will focus on career and technical education. The resolution requests Mitchell Community College’s Board of Trustees collaborate with...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
iredellfreenews.com
Hong Thi Le Duong
On October 9, 2022, Hong Thi Le Duong passed away peacefully at the age of 73 in Mooresville, N.C. She was surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, and sisters. Her warm smile and sweet nature will certainly live on in our hearts. In 1975, Hong fled war-torn Vietnam with her...
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Medical debt sunk her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won’t help.
This story was originally published in Kaiser Health News. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year of chemo and radiation, doctors told Penelope “Penny” Wingard in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She’d been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in her state that […] The post Medical debt sunk her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won’t help. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wataugaonline.com
Public meeting this Thursday on proposed widening to improve U.S. 421/ U.S. 321 from U.S. 321 to N.C. 105 Bypass
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users. The public...
iredellfreenews.com
The Missing Photo: Descendants of former county manager donate family heirloom to Iredell County
Tucked away for quite some time in a little corner of Iredell County history was a missing photograph with its own history. Don Stevenson Jr. took “the missing photograph” of his father, Don Stevenson Sr., when he was county manager around 1948. “This photograph was made for a...
parentherald.com
North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere
North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Fire Department announces promotions
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to captain, and Firefighter Tanner Goodin to lieutenant. The promotional process was conducted by the department and a group of assessors from surrounding agencies. The goal of the process is to provide an equitable and competitive method for members of the department based on job qualifications, personal development, skills, and demonstrated performance.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ada Fisher, one of NC’s most noteworthy Black Republicans, dies in Salisbury crash
Ada Markita Fisher, one of the most prominent and well-respected Black women in North Carolina’s Republican Party for years, who formally announced the state delegate count for Donald Trump at the 2016 GOP Convention, died last Friday in a single-car accident on the edge of her hometown of Salisbury.
iredellfreenews.com
Chaplain hired as athletic director at Statesville Christian School
Statesville Christian School has hired a new athletic director to manage all facets of the school’s athletics program, including scheduling, working with coaches and marketing the school’s sports teams. JD Chaplain, whose experience includes work at Orangewood Christian School in Florida and Asheville Christian Academy, took over as...
Stanly News & Press
BADIN NEWS: Many activities coming up as part of 10 Days of Uwharrie
Children’s storytime and crafts takes place Oct. 11 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. An adult fall crafting get-together is Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Town Council’s regular monthly meeting is Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Badin Conference Center. Community Yard Sale. This Better Badin event was...
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County
Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale
CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
wccbcharlotte.com
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
