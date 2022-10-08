Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech announced 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class
BUTTE – Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class today. The newest members to the Tech Hall of Fame are Neil “Tony” Butori, Lori (Stamy) Quinn, Melissa (Ritter) Swanson, and the 1988 Volleyball Team. Hall of Fame Weekend is...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies football delivers thoughts on FCS playoff format
MISSOULA – A debate that’s been going on forever in college football: Do you prefer the FCS or FBS postseason format?. For those unfamiliar, the FBS plays in bowl games following the season. Based upon their regular-season records, schools are invited to a single game sponsored by a corporate company with a monetary payout going to the winner. As for the FCS, it’s a bracket format with 24 teams playing to win a championship. Win and move on, lose and go home.
406mtsports.com
Bobby Hauck could become winningest head coach in Idaho-Montana rivalry history
MISSOULA — Eric Taber has been the sports information director for Montana Grizzlies football since 2015. In that time, he’s become the right-hand man for head coach Bobby Hauck in regards to all Griz info. At Monday’s press conference, though, Hauck was alerted to a statistic he hadn’t...
406mtsports.com
Griz recruiting roundup: UM coaches make offers during bye week
MISSOULA — Following the Montana Grizzlies’ 28-20 Week 5 football victory over Idaho State, it was the consensus that their Week 6 bye couldn’t have come at a better time. It’d offer the opportunity to heal up and watch film following an underwhelming performance. But when...
Comments / 0