Andy Roddick reacted to Djokovic winning the Astana Open positively pointing out that his being ranked 7th is not right. Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic's victory at the 2022 Astana Open is good because it benefits nobody when he's ranked 7th. If Wimbledon points had counted, Djokovic would have been ranked much higher, but he was able to accumulate 750 points thanks to his victories in Israel and Kazakhstan, ensuring his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO