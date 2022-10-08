RALEIGH, N.C. — Things couldn't have gone much better for the Blue Jackets through the first 25 minutes of their season-opener Wednesday at PNC Arena and then fell apart after star forward Patrik Laine left with an injury in the second period. Laine scored the game's first goal 11 seconds into the second period, putting the Blue Jackets up 1-0 on the Carolina Hurricanes, but was injured on a hit about six minutes later. The Hurricanes (1-0-0)...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 40 MINUTES AGO