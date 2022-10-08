ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Yardbarker

Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets' fast start against Hurricanes becomes stumble after Laine injury

RALEIGH, N.C. — Things couldn't have gone much better for the Blue Jackets through the first 25 minutes of their season-opener Wednesday at PNC Arena and then fell apart after star forward Patrik Laine left with an injury in the second period. Laine scored the game's first goal 11 seconds into the second period, putting the Blue Jackets up 1-0 on the Carolina Hurricanes, but was injured on a hit about six minutes later. The Hurricanes (1-0-0)...
COLUMBUS, OH

