North American Title Ladder Match Set For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
A NXT North American Title Ladder Match has been announced for Halloween Havoc. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom in their third and final Best of Three series. They were tied 1-1 heading into the contest. With the win, Frazer has qualified for the...
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Multiple WWE Superstars Black Out Twitter Profiles After Extreme Rules 2022
The bizarre trend of blacking out Twitter profiles continues to spread among WWE with no explanation as to why. After losing to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit, Seth Rollins blacked out his profile image and header on Twitter, which many believed was due to his loss. Others who have...
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
Michelle McCool Shares Funny Tortilla Challenge Video With The Undertaker
Michelle McCool, a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion, made a name for herself as one of the top female WWE Superstars during her time. She is also married to The Undertaker. The Undertaker is enjoying retirement life and is showing fans who he really is after years...
Report: The Good Brothers Expected To Return To WWE
Former RAW Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers are likely to be back on WWE TV soon enough. The team, consisting of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, joined WWE in 2016, but were released in 2020. Sources within WWE told Pwinsider that the Good Brothers are expected back in WWE...
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Having Backstage Heat
There was a report going around online that WWE’s recent hire, Rob Fee, had backstage heat in his role as the WWE Director of Long-Term Creative. The report stated that Fee, who has been a head writer on several Disney shows, ‘isn’t making any friends’ with his treatment of assistants backstage.
Report: Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley reportedly considered remaining a free agent instead of re-signing with AEW. Last week, AEW confirmed that Moxley has signed a five-year exclusive deal with the company, but will still compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Moxley,...
Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali, Says He’s ‘Amazingly Talented’
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey gave some high praise to fellow WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali, calling him ‘amazingly talented.’ She said,. “I think he is, he’s amazingly talented. Athletically and comes up with some really great sequences and stuff like that.“...
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
News On Solo Sikoa, Ronda Rousey, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Baddest Stream on the Planet” below. In this episode, she plays some God of War:. Solo Sikoa recently appeared on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast to comment on being called up to the main roster, and more. You can watch the podcast below:
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/12/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Dynamite, which you can see below:. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson. Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn. Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida...
Expect More Crossovers Between All Three WWE Brands
If you enjoy seeing SmackDown stars visit Monday Night RAW and NXT stars showing up on the main roster, then you’ll be happy to hear this news. According to Fightful Select, more crossovers between brands are expected soon. The report also notes that NXT stars are expected to “get...
Ric Flair Believes Andrade El Idolo Would Destroy Sammy Guevara In A Fight
During the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on the recent backstage altercation between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara in AEW. As you’d expect, Flair defended his son-in-law. He said,. “I’m family in that...
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE RAW, Attacks Bobby Lashley
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar returned and confronted Bobby Lashley. Lesnar attacked Lashley, hitting him with a few F5s and a German Suplex. He then locked in a Kimura Lock before leaving. Following the commercial break, Seth Rollins came out and taunted a beaten down Lashley...
Chris Jericho Talks Performing In Canada For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with NOW Toronto about performing in Canada for AEW Dynamite this week. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson on this week’s show in Toronto. Despite being billed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Y2J isn’t worried about receiving cheers over...
Lana & Liv Morgan Looking Hot (Video), Matt Cardona Interested In Rematch With Drew McIntyre
CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) took to Twitter today to post a video of herself and Liv Morgan at the premiere of Halloween Ends, which arrives in theaters tomorrow:. Matt Cardona took to Twitter today to reveal that he’d be interested in a rematch with Drew McIntyre:. WWE posted...
