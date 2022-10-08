Read full article on original website
North American Title Ladder Match Set For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
A NXT North American Title Ladder Match has been announced for Halloween Havoc. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom in their third and final Best of Three series. They were tied 1-1 heading into the contest. With the win, Frazer has qualified for the...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/12/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Dynamite, which you can see below:. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson. Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn. Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida...
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
Michelle McCool Shares Funny Tortilla Challenge Video With The Undertaker
Michelle McCool, a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion, made a name for herself as one of the top female WWE Superstars during her time. She is also married to The Undertaker. The Undertaker is enjoying retirement life and is showing fans who he really is after years...
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE RAW, Attacks Bobby Lashley
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar returned and confronted Bobby Lashley. Lesnar attacked Lashley, hitting him with a few F5s and a German Suplex. He then locked in a Kimura Lock before leaving. Following the commercial break, Seth Rollins came out and taunted a beaten down Lashley...
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
Chris Jericho Talks Performing In Canada For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with NOW Toronto about performing in Canada for AEW Dynamite this week. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson on this week’s show in Toronto. Despite being billed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Y2J isn’t worried about receiving cheers over...
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
Bray Wyatt To Appear On WWE SmackDown Going Forward
As noted, the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt made his much anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday. One question that some have asked is which brand the former Universal Champion will mostly appear on. According to a report from Pwinsider, Bray Wyatt is currently set for SmackDown...
IRS (Mike Rotunda) Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE
IRS (Mike Rotunda) took to Twitter to react to the return of his son, Bray Wyatt, at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. He wrote,. “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April. Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”. You can keep...
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
WWE Announces Next Two Dates At Madison Square Garden
WWE has announced its next two dates at Madison Square Garden. First up is the annual post-Christmas event on December 26. The pre-sale code is HOLIDAY. The second event takes place on March 12, 2023. WWE is also selling combination tickets for both shows which will be live events. The...
New Bray Wyatt WWE Merchandise Now Available Online
This past Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, fans saw the much-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt after weeks of “White Rabbit” teases. WWE has released the first official merchandise since Wyatt’s return to the company. Currently available are the “Black Bray Wyatt Moth T-Shirt” and the “Black Bray...
Booker T Discusses How Bray Wyatt Could Gain Success By Emulating The Undertaker
During the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on what he’s enjoyed from Wyatt’s elements recently, how Wyatt could gain success by emulating The Undertaker’s approach, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
The Good Brothers Return To WWE
The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have returned to WWE. During this week’s episode of RAW, Gallows and Anderson returned after AJ Styles tricked Finn Balor into believing he was joining The Judgment Day. As the Judgment Day was cutting a promo, Styles came out and said...
Multiple WWE Superstars Black Out Twitter Profiles After Extreme Rules 2022
The bizarre trend of blacking out Twitter profiles continues to spread among WWE with no explanation as to why. After losing to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit, Seth Rollins blacked out his profile image and header on Twitter, which many believed was due to his loss. Others who have...
News On Solo Sikoa, Ronda Rousey, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Baddest Stream on the Planet” below. In this episode, she plays some God of War:. Solo Sikoa recently appeared on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast to comment on being called up to the main roster, and more. You can watch the podcast below:
WWE Files Trademarks For ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’
On Saturday, October 8, WWE filed to trademark the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can check out the official trademark descriptions below:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
