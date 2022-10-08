Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO