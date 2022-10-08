ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
BOSTON, MA
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket

Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
PAXTON, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
MALDEN, MA
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
SANDWICH, MA
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
FALL RIVER, MA
Applications Being Accepted by Affordable Housing Lottery

HYANNIS – Applications are currently being accepted for the wait list lottery by the Cape Cod Ready Renters Program. The list is used to select renters for over 40 existing affordable properties in Yarmouth, Barnstable, Orleans, and Falmouth. The income limits vary per address, and units are limited to households earning less than 80 percent of the mean area income. units vary from one to four bedrooms.
FALMOUTH, MA

