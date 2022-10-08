Read full article on original website
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
WCVB
Touring Nicole's hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts, stopping at Ridge Valley Stables and Bread Guy Breads
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ridge Valley Stables opened in 1972 and is a family-owned and family-oriented stable. They specialize in horse boarding and pony party experiences and trail rides through Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod. After 30 years working in education, Chuck Brown decided to fire up the oven and...
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket
Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant
Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Westport Pharmacist’s Passion Is Restoring Gravestones
If it's true that the greatness of a community can be judged by the way its dead are treated, then Westport can be grateful to a group of volunteers who've cleaned and restored 500 headstones since 2019. Todd Baptista, pharmacist by day, is also known as host and promoter of...
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
capecod.com
Applications Being Accepted by Affordable Housing Lottery
HYANNIS – Applications are currently being accepted for the wait list lottery by the Cape Cod Ready Renters Program. The list is used to select renters for over 40 existing affordable properties in Yarmouth, Barnstable, Orleans, and Falmouth. The income limits vary per address, and units are limited to households earning less than 80 percent of the mean area income. units vary from one to four bedrooms.
