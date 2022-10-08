Read full article on original website
Opelika man arrested for attempted murder, robbery in Auburn
Auburn police have arrested a man on felony warrants related to robbery and attempted murder. The Auburn Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore, of Opelika, Tuesday. Police say Gilmore’s arrest stems from shot fired in the 200 block of...
Macon County Deputy hospitalized after patrol vehicle hit on Interstate 85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County Deputy is recovering from injuries she sustained this weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was parked on Interstate 85 working another crash scene. The driver who hit her patrol vehicle is the Probate Judge in Chambers County, who says he’s extremely grateful the […]
$1,000 Reward Offered in Montgomery Murder Case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of solving a man’s murder in Montgomery. Montgomery police are looking for the person who shot and killed Adarius Felder on September 9 at the Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Police need...
Hero police negotiators got Auburn man to release children during standoff
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is charged with Domestic Violence after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three children. 33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with police at his home along Windway Road. The crisis began Tuesday morning with […]
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest kicks off in Alexander City
Locals and visitors flock to the Charles E. Bailey Sr. SportsPlex for the 42nd annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 8 2022. Attendees make their way to the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to partake in anything from kid’s activities to vendors. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the...
Auburn man facing domestic violence, charges; children and wife safe after standoff
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing domestic violence and other charges after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three young children. The crisis began Tuesday morning with a domestic violence assault between the suspect and his wife at another location along Opelika Road. “As […]
Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
Department of Labor hits Alabama Hyundai parts plant with fines following reports of child labor
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following reports of alleged child labor used at a Hyundai parts supplier in Alabama, the U.S. Department of Labor has filed a court order to keep the plant from using underage workers, as well as imposing fines on them. In a news release sent Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor […]
I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
Macon County Deputy Injured in Overnight Wreck
A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85. According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit. Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is...
Attorneys ask for charges against officer who allegedly beat incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. Attorneys representing Jimmy Norman, a 44-year-old incarcerated individual at Elmore Correctional facility who was shown being beaten by a correctional officer in a video obtained by APR in September, confirmed on Monday that they intend to file suit over the alleged incident and will be requesting the Elmore County District Attorney’s office hand down criminal assault charges on the officer in question.
Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian
Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Center Point shooting
William Ayala Torres was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Deputies found Chambers body after responding to Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot on October 6.
