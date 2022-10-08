ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

alabamanews.net

Opelika man arrested for attempted murder, robbery in Auburn

Auburn police have arrested a man on felony warrants related to robbery and attempted murder. The Auburn Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore, of Opelika, Tuesday. Police say Gilmore’s arrest stems from shot fired in the 200 block of...
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

$1,000 Reward Offered in Montgomery Murder Case

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of solving a man’s murder in Montgomery. Montgomery police are looking for the person who shot and killed Adarius Felder on September 9 at the Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Police need...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

PHOTOS: Oktoberfest kicks off in Alexander City

Locals and visitors flock to the Charles E. Bailey Sr. SportsPlex for the 42nd annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 8 2022. Attendees make their way to the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to partake in anything from kid’s activities to vendors. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
TALLASSEE, AL
Public Safety
WTVM

Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

I-85 NB near Perry Hill clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound experienced delays after a crash near Perry Hill Road Tuesday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before the Perry Hill exit, exit 4. It blocked the right lane and right shoulder. Additional details about...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Macon County Deputy Injured in Overnight Wreck

A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85. According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit. Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is...
MACON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Attorneys ask for charges against officer who allegedly beat incarcerated man

A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. Attorneys representing Jimmy Norman, a 44-year-old incarcerated individual at Elmore Correctional facility who was shown being beaten by a correctional officer in a video obtained by APR in September, confirmed on Monday that they intend to file suit over the alleged incident and will be requesting the Elmore County District Attorney’s office hand down criminal assault charges on the officer in question.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian

Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
MONTGOMERY, AL

