ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Cutting taxes, helping farmers

A couple of weeks ago, I updated you on the extra legislative session called by the governor. We wrapped the session up this week, so I want to let you know how it turned out. I’m happy to say there’s good news. We passed the largest income tax cut in state history and renewed a variety of truly important agricultural incentives.
MISSOURI STATE
etxview.com

Agriculture is a wise investment for Missouri’s future

After three weeks of debate and negotiations, the Missouri legislature reauthorized targeted agricultural tax credits as part of a broad agriculture legislative package. Most of the agricultural tax credit programs expired at the end of last year. This bill renews the programs for six years, providing tax relief for Missourians and businesses investing in rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
etxview.com

How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Business
etxview.com

LYNN GENDUSA: Hearing the whispers that save us

Most of us become distracted by all the goings-on in our lives. Money, politics, work, and obligations pull us in different directions every moment of each day. We are exhausted by the constant barrage of bad news and meanness floating around us, intent on dragging us further into a downward, chaotic spiral. Where do we find shelter and relief?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy