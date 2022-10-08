Read full article on original website
Cosmetic reforms in Manchin permitting bill aren’t enough to improve US energy woes
Amid spiraling energy prices, it was hoped that Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) “permitting reform” bill would address the gauntlet of permitting hurdles blocking energy production and delivery. Instead, the bill omits the most important reforms to accelerate delivery of affordable energy projects and locks-in years of continued delays and high prices.
Energy & Environment — Biden names first national monument of presidency
President Biden names Colorado’s Camp Hale a national monument, steam gathers for the “NOPEC” bill and green groups mobilize for the midterms. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
