Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
The Daily Recap: Georgia's latest injury update
Here is the Oct. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about numerous players who are injured during his Monday press conference. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much clarity on many of the players. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed last Saturday’s...
Scarlet Nation
Harsin confident Ashford will protect ball better
With Auburn trailing Georgia 14-0 late in the second quarter on Saturday, the Tigers had finally found some momentum on offense, moving the ball to the Bulldogs' 41-yard line with a manageable 3rd-and-4 coming up. And, it seemed that Auburn called the right play as Robby Ashford sprinted up the...
Scarlet Nation
Pivotal juncture
CLEMSON -- Not long ago, the biggest challenge for Clemson fans entering most ACC games was finding something to do in the second half after matters had long since been decided. The 2018 team made such quick and brutal work of Florida State in Tallahassee that a Seminoles fan chose...
Scarlet Nation
FSU makes some changes to depth chart ahead of Clemson game
Florida State made some adjustments to the depth chart ahead of this Saturday’s game against Clemson. Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson are listed as co-starters at running back. Ward left the game at NC State with an apparent right arm / shoulder injury. He is FSU's leading rusher with 72 carries for 488 yards (three touchdowns).
Comments / 0