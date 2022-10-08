Adrian Martinez is getting that winning feel at Kansas State after four losing seasons at Nebraska. Martinez is the Big 12's top first-year transfer at midseason in voting by Associated Press writers. K-State is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play with Martinez at quarterback. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is the top offensive player and K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is the top defensive player. Kansas' Lance Leipold is the top coach and his quarterback Jalon Daniels is the most surprising player. Oklahoma was voted most disappointing team. West Virginia's Neal Brown is on the hot seat.

