Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Ron Heller!
Congratulations to Ron Heller of Abilene, the Week 5 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Ron, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins four passes to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your...
AP Big 12 midseason honoree Martinez enjoys winning feeling
Adrian Martinez is getting that winning feel at Kansas State after four losing seasons at Nebraska. Martinez is the Big 12's top first-year transfer at midseason in voting by Associated Press writers. K-State is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play with Martinez at quarterback. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is the top offensive player and K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is the top defensive player. Kansas' Lance Leipold is the top coach and his quarterback Jalon Daniels is the most surprising player. Oklahoma was voted most disappointing team. West Virginia's Neal Brown is on the hot seat.
Chris Klieman shares injury update on Deuce Vaughn, other K-State football players
Here are the latest injury updates on Deuce Vaughn, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Khalid Duke from Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman.
Former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber lands new gig as college basketball TV analyst
Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has a new job.
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing
TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
UPDATE: Doberman spooked at Solomon rest area located
SOLOMON - A woman traveling through Kansas is desperately trying to find her missing Doberman Pinscher who ran off from the Interstate 70 rest area near Solomon Monday. Jen Anielski told Salina Post that the year-and-a-half old Doberman named Lanie got spooked at the eastbound I-70 rest area near Solomon. She was last seen running west from the rest area at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
WIBW
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car going the wrong way caused a crash on I-70 in western Shawnee Co. late Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Auburn Rd. Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS that an elderly gentleman was driving the...
🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck
MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
WIBW
Lanes of SW 5th St. to close in Topeka for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of SW 5th St. will close in Topeka for a pavement project. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sunflower Pavin will close two lanes of SW 5th St. at the Jackson intersection on the east leg. It said construction will head east for about 10 feet to remove and replace a temporary pavement cap.
livingnewdeal.org
Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
J-Steppers celebrate 50 years at JCHS
J-Steppers have been in existence at Junction City High School for 50 years. Their 50-year reunion was held Friday in conjunction with Homecoming activities at JCHS.
KVOE
Wreck with reported injuries noted in south Emporia
Emporia Police and Emporia Fire have responded to a crash with reported injuries in south Emporia. Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of South Commercial and East Logan Avenue just before 6:15 am. Details are currently pending. Stay with KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media for updates.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
WIBW
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
