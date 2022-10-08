ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KREM

Mr. ‘Marinahzz’ coming to Seattle for playoff games

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as an online rant has turned into a meme, a song and now, a trip to Seattle. “Everyone in Seattle has been so cool,” Nicky Scarlotta said. Scarlotta, a 23-year-old construction worker from Staten Island, New York, was upset in August when the Seattle Mariners beat his New York Yankees.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game

SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Mariners vs. Astros ALDS preview: Seattle's biggest playoff test looms

The Mariners have a tough task in the Divison Series against the league's best pitching staff. It all started with a shoe and a prayer Saturday evening. The Mariners were facing a 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning, with the looming prospect of a do-or-die elimination game in Toronto. Thousands...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Let's hope this Mariners fan's tattoo can predict the future

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle's JoJo Wass is a true believer and he has the ink to prove it. The Gonzaga student already sports a "Seattle Mariners 2022 World Series Champions" tattoo on his thigh, just above a tattoo of the Seattle skyline. "We're doin' it! We're doin' it!" he...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

How to get a ticket to the Mariners ALDS home game at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — If you want to see the Mariners' first home playoff game in two decades but are still without a ticket, be prepared to pay a pretty penny. The Mariners will host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday (time is yet to be determined), and the organization's official ticket website is fresh out of available tickets at T-Mobile Park.
SEATTLE, WA
