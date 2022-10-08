Read full article on original website
KREM
Mr. ‘Marinahzz’ coming to Seattle for playoff games
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as an online rant has turned into a meme, a song and now, a trip to Seattle. “Everyone in Seattle has been so cool,” Nicky Scarlotta said. Scarlotta, a 23-year-old construction worker from Staten Island, New York, was upset in August when the Seattle Mariners beat his New York Yankees.
KREM
Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game
SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
KREM
'We went crazy': Surveillance video of Toyota of Seattle employees celebrating Mariners win goes viral
SEATTLE — When the Seattle Mariners came from behind to beat the Blue Jays on Saturday, it silenced a packed stadium in Toronto. There was one celebration back home that was caught on surveillance camera and has since been viewed millions of times. “We weren’t even thinking about what...
KREM
Mariners vs. Astros ALDS preview: Seattle's biggest playoff test looms
The Mariners have a tough task in the Divison Series against the league's best pitching staff. It all started with a shoe and a prayer Saturday evening. The Mariners were facing a 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning, with the looming prospect of a do-or-die elimination game in Toronto. Thousands...
KREM
World, Meet Chaos Ball: Seattle Mariners Pull Off Historic Comeback to Advance to ALDS! | Locked On Mariners
Dread it, run from it, Chaos Ball arrives all the same. The Mariners pull off one of the greatest comebacks in MLB playoff history after being down 8-1 in Toronto.
KREM
Let's hope this Mariners fan's tattoo can predict the future
SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle's JoJo Wass is a true believer and he has the ink to prove it. The Gonzaga student already sports a "Seattle Mariners 2022 World Series Champions" tattoo on his thigh, just above a tattoo of the Seattle skyline. "We're doin' it! We're doin' it!" he...
KREM
How to get a ticket to the Mariners ALDS home game at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — If you want to see the Mariners' first home playoff game in two decades but are still without a ticket, be prepared to pay a pretty penny. The Mariners will host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday (time is yet to be determined), and the organization's official ticket website is fresh out of available tickets at T-Mobile Park.
KREM
Takeaways from Seattle Kraken's 4-1 preseason loss to Calgary | Locked on Kraken
It finally happened! The Seattle Kraken lost a preseason game. A Matty Beniers one-timer was all the Kraken produced offensively in the road loss to the Flames.
KREM
Will John Hayden crack the Seattle Kraken roster? What players are on the bubble? | Locked on Kraken
Learn more about John Hayden's path to the Seattle Kraken and what he could potentially bring to the NHL roster. We also discuss what players are on the bubble.
