Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours
When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
Forget Prime Day: Walmart's deals are out of this world — save over $300!
Amazon may have Prime Day, but Walmart has Deals for Days — ridiculous sales on top of already unbelievable prices that run from now through November. You read that right: the mega-retailer has slashed prices on tons of items, meaning there are loads of goodies to be found and a holiday shopping list that you'll check off in no time.
Amazon's popular furniture outlet is packed with seasonal discounts of over 60%
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Have you been thinking about giving your home a fall-inspired refresh, but you're not sure of where to begin or what you actually want to change? Whether you want to add a few things, replace others or rearrange everything, Amazon’s furniture outlet can help you find exactly what you're looking for—maybe even a few things you never knew you wanted. Check out the must-have pieces we found that are sure to give any room in your house a new look for the new season and take advantage of the great deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Amazon has packed their patio outlet with irresistible Prime Day deals for fall
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Autumn is finally here and in full swing, which means it's time to take advantage of your gorgeous patio as this not-too-cool, not-to-warm weather sweeps across your area. Before a long cold winter, who doesn’t want to spend time outside under a gentler sun and soft breeze? Capture those last bits of summer rays in style with Amazon’s sale on outdoor goods.
Renovate your space with these DIY products for under $25
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Home updates can be stunning. The transformations are sometimes unbelievable, and unfortunately, so are the prices. If you're looking...
These game-changing gadgets make life with pets a whole lot easier
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Pets bring endless love and joy into our lives, but it’s no secret that they can make a mess of the house pretty quickly. Whether you’re a cat or dog owner, you probably find animal fur everywhere in your house. Luckily, these five tools give you everything you need to keep up with the shedding.
Surprise! Walmart launched Prime Day early: Shop their 30+ best deals: from electronics to apparel
It's totally normal to shop for friends and family and to come home with something for yourself as well. That's why these stellar sales at Walmart are so exciting. Sure, you could gift a new set of pots and pans to the newlyweds on your list or get colorful luggage for the jet-setter in the family, but why not spoil yourself, too, while you're at it?
You can save up to 95% (seriously!) in today's Adidas sale
ADIDAS: All. Day. I. Dream. About. Sales. Prime Day deals aren't the only discounts in town with Adidas boasting a seriously discounted slew of products today through Oct. 13. You can save up to 65% off thousands of items and an additional 30% off select items with code EXTRASALE. That's up to 95% off some of the best athletic sneakers, clothing, and accessories on the market.
October Prime Day's best headphone deals: $90 AirPods plus Bose, Sony must-grabs
It's October Prime Day (aka Prime Early Access Sale), and the discounts are deep...especially for some fave categories. According to Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot, "The retailer will have discounts [on] clothing, home, electronics, kitchen and more, but we expect to see even more deals around hot holiday toys and trending tech gift items from top brands."
Prime Day's 10 very best tech deals: TVs, speakers, an iPad (lowest price ever) and more
Happy Prime Day! Wait, what? Is it July again already? Nope: Amazon decided to hold a second Prime Day event this year. Officially it's called Prime Day Early Access, which is confusing because early access to what? I guess it's better than some of the other names Amazon was considering, based on totally legitimate, not-made-up internal documents I uncovered:
