We all have the occasional Pendrive stored in a drawer and without giving it any use. However, you do not need to have them abandoned and that is why we are going to tell you what you can use those that you have saved and totally forgotten for. Many of the uses that we are going to show you will already be known by many, others will be less known to you and others, on the other hand, will be totally unknown to you. let’s see what things can be done with a USB Pendrive beyond saving data.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO