Tezro has announced that USTC token holders can now exchange USTC for TezroST, which is Tezro’s official shopping token backed by Tether (USDT). The exchange rate will be $1 per USTC token, and it is now possible for users to successfully swap USTC for TezroST on Android at the same rate. Moreover, users can even buy limited NFT Tezro T-shirts in addition to also having the opportunity to win $100,000.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO