Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
FALL BREAK OCT. 13& 14th- NO SCHOOL
Just wanted to remind students that this Thursday and Friday Oct. 13th and 14th is Fall Break. There will be NO classes held. ALSO- The District P/C Comp Day will be Oct. 17th so there will be no classes that day as well. School will resume on Tuesday, October 18th...
nebo.edu
Pep Band Performance
On October 6th our band joined the Salem Hills High School Marching Band to create a 100 person pep band for the football game! The students performed great and represented our school well at the event. Our next performance is our Winter Concert on December 6th. We hope to see...
nebo.edu
Climbers of the Week: Oct. 10th-14th
These students were nominated by teachers for working hard and being a great example for others to follow. Congratulations Panthers!
nebo.edu
Mustang club
Every morning, Principal Balli starts the day by doing the morning announcements. She asks Student Council's help to give the weather report, lunch menu and to call down our birthday friends. Occasionally, these student council members help Miss Balli pass out awards, such as our Principal Mustang Club winners. Being with our students is such a fun way to start the morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nebo.edu
Fun Times in Mrs. Petersen's Class
Mrs. Petersen’s class has been taking their writing skills to a whole new level. They have been able to "pass the mic" to share their ideas and most recently, turn their thoughts into lyrics with actual singing! So cool!. Also, the students have been working really hard to earn...
nebo.edu
Student Council Conference
At the student council conference last week we heard from many amazing speakers. They taught us a lot of great things that we want to bring back here to Brookside. A few of those things were to be kind to others, stand up for people who are being bullied, and to not judge a book by its cover.
nebo.edu
Fire Drill!
Today, Taylor had a unique fire drill because it was a complete surprise to students and staff! Payson fire department will occasionally hold random “surprise fire drills” in order to ensure that schools are trained to efficiently exit a building in a safe, timely manner. Mrs. Robbins often...
nebo.edu
We Love Our Kindergarten Technicians!
The phrase, “It takes a village…”, certainly rings true in the kindergarten at Taylor! Our kindergarten teachers rely heavily on the help of others to make their day run smoothly. Mrs. Finch, Mrs. Jensen, Mrs. Scott, and Mrs. Shurtz are amazing at meeting the needs of students...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nebo.edu
National Walk/Roll to School Day
Many of Nebo schools celebrated National Walk/Roll to School Day. Here is an example at Park View Elementary in Payson. Park View Elementary celebrated National Walk/Roll to School Day in the biggest way! Prior to the event, students were taught about the benefits of walking or rolling to school. Students...
nebo.edu
Kindergarten "Bursting" with Excitement
Kindergarten students were "bursting" with excitement today as they celebrated their first trip through the Alphabet. They popped 26 balloons to find little cards inside. When all the balloons were popped, they discovered that we had all 26 letters of the alphabet. They put the cards in ABC order and celebrated all their success!
nebo.edu
Thank You Mr. Robinson!
One of our counselors, Mr. Robinson, is leaving Mt. Nebo Middle school after accepting a new position to be closer to family. Thank you Mr. Robinson for the several years here at Mt. Nebo! You have made a difference in the lives of countless students. We wish you the best of luck in the future!
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Community Helpers Field Trip
Kindergarten students visited the fire station, police station, library, and post office to learn about our community helpers. A huge thank you to our wonderful community helpers for allowing us to come and learn all about what they do for us!
Comments / 0