My name is Yvette Frazier. I support the Bond referendum to rebuild Montclair schools because I really believe that a town is as good as its schools. In 2011 when my young family was looking for a good school district for our then kindergartener and a decent neighborhood to settle in, a co-worker invited me to Montclair. She is a long-time resident, her children went through Montclair schools, her grand-daughter was a sophomore at Montclair High School at the time. She insisted that I would find the diversity I was looking for in Montclair. She gushed about the schools and the magnet system. She invited us to spend an afternoon at one of the public parks with our 5-year old and infant, and to dine at one of the restaurants on Church Street. That was our introduction to Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO