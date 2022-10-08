Read full article on original website
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Nutley Water Main Break Sealed; Montclair State of Emergency Still in Effect
Montclair, Nj – North Jersey District Water Supply Commission personnel sealed its 72-inch main break and the NJDWSC is working to fully restore its water supply to its affected towns. Full-service restoration by NJDWSC includes refilling, disinfection and flushing of its 72-inch main, testing of its lines and treatment and monitoring of its water supply and may take another 24 hours.
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Letter to the Editor: A Town Is As Good As Its Schools
My name is Yvette Frazier. I support the Bond referendum to rebuild Montclair schools because I really believe that a town is as good as its schools. In 2011 when my young family was looking for a good school district for our then kindergartener and a decent neighborhood to settle in, a co-worker invited me to Montclair. She is a long-time resident, her children went through Montclair schools, her grand-daughter was a sophomore at Montclair High School at the time. She insisted that I would find the diversity I was looking for in Montclair. She gushed about the schools and the magnet system. She invited us to spend an afternoon at one of the public parks with our 5-year old and infant, and to dine at one of the restaurants on Church Street. That was our introduction to Montclair.
Bail Reform Poster Boy Wanted On Warrants Out Of Eight North Jersey Towns Nabbed By Maywood PD
A serial burglar wanted on warrants out of no fewer than eight towns in four counties was captured by Maywood police and charged with a break-in at a local dry cleaner. Nicolas G. Torres, 40, of Passaic, has been repeatedly arrested and then subsequently released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, mostly on commercial burglary charges, over the past several years, records show.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Montclair Crime: Man Found With Toxic Chemicals Outside Wellmont’s ‘Almost Dead’ Concert
Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. October 4, 2022 (Cambridge Road): A 2018 Mazda CX-5 was reported stolen from a driveway on Cambridge Road. The keys were reported to have been left inside. The vehicle was recovered on October 8, 2022 in Newark. A 22-year-old male from Linden was taken into custody.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
State of Emergency: Update - 10/11/2022
North Jersey District Water Supply Commission personnel sealed its 72-inch main break and the NJDWSC is working to fully restore its water supply to its affected towns. Full-service restoration by NJDWSC includes refilling, disinfection and flushing of its 72-inch main, testing of its lines and treatment and monitoring of its water supply and may take another 24 hours.
Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa
UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
Officials: Explosion inside Paterson home displaces 12 people
An explosion forced a dozen people out of their homes in Paterson on Monday night. The explosion happened on 11th Avenue. One of the displaced residents says she was sitting on her porch when she heard the explosion out of a second-floor bathroom. Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott says the...
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location
Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
Ex-Burlington City High School track star, 25, fatally shot in Trenton, police say
A former track standout at Burlington City High School and Bloomfield College was fatally shot Monday night in Trenton, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was found dead in the driver's seat of a black Ford Fusion in the middle of Greeley Alley shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
Here's Where Three $10K Mega Millions Tickets Were Sold In North Jersey
Three tickets from the Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mega Millions drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is worth $10,000. A fourth was sold in South Jersey. The locally-sold tickets were purchased from the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #22645, 450 Rochelle Ave., Rochelle Park;. Bergen County: Waldwick Wine Spirits...
Beverly Caraballo with Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office Recognized for Regional Sales Award in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that sales associate Beverly Caraballo with the Bayonne office was recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in September. Caraballo shared top honors for having the most sales in the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout...
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.
You must visit this place at least once, it's a pleasant experience. The Great Falls of the Passaic River is a prominent waterfall, 77 feet high, on the Passaic River in the city of Paterson in Passaic County, New Jersey, United States. The falls and surrounding area are protected as part of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, administered by the National Park Service.
Fire officials: Explosion in Paterson home that displaced 12 could have been gas-related
Twelve people have been displaced by an explosion in a bathroom and fire at a four-family home in Paterson.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
