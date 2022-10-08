Read full article on original website
Why Fresno State is retiring Devante Adams’ jersey
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State Bulldog and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a photographer to the ground. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Adams’ jersey is set to be retired at Fresno State’s Valley Children’s Stadium. “We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be […]
Marquee Matchup: Alice (5-1) vs. Calallen (7-0)
The No. 3 Calallen Wildcats (7-0, 3-0) and Alice Coyotes (5-1, 2-0) face off for a UIL 4A-DI District 16 meeting this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium.
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City
