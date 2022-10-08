FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State Bulldog and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a photographer to the ground. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Adams’ jersey is set to be retired at Fresno State’s Valley Children’s Stadium. “We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO