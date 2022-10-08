(WSB photo from September – Ladder 13 at Station 37 in Sunrise Heights) Will SFD Ladder 13 and Medic 26 stay in West Seattle? City Councilmember Lisa Herbold says she’ll push for it as one of her top two budget priorities – but to win over her colleagues’ support to add funding to the city budget, it’ll take a public show of support. Your next major chance to show support for – or opposition to – that and/or other budgetary issues is tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11th), 5 pm. You can comment either in-person (City Hall, 600 4th Avenue) or online – signups start at 3 pm; here’s how that works. The hearing will last until everyone who’s signed up has spoken, no matter how long that takes. This is the first of three public hearings, but the only one at the start of the council’s discussions of how/whether to change the mayor’s budget proposal. Councilmember Herbold’s latest weekly newsletter details the process, with dates and topics. Here’s our coverage of the initial mayoral budget announcement two weeks ago; the detailed budget summary is here, and the even-more-detailed “budget book” is here.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO