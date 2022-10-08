Read full article on original website
WEDNESDAY: Walk/Bike/Roll to School Day
(WSB file photo, Alki Elementary group bicycling to school) Tomorrow you’re likely to see more students walking, riding, and rolling to school, as Wednesday (October 12) is the annual Walk/Bike/Roll to School Day. Many local schools are expected to participate by encouraging; we’ve heard from one, Arbor Heights Elementary, whose principal and vice principal will be greeting arriving students tomorrow morning. Anybody else? Let us know! The weather should be perfect.
Reply To: Dogs in STORES!!
Just a point of clarification, dogs are permitted on buses in King County as long as they are leashed. They are not permitted on seats. To reinforce the OP: While I’ve brought my dogs in to a few stores, hardware stores, mostly, I certainly don’t approve of it in grocery stores and allowing your dog to poop in the store is an egregious violation of decency.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day info and more for your West Seattle Monday
(Barred Owl, photographed at 34th/Thistle by Amy Hoffman this weekend) As noted in the morning traffic/transportation wrapup, this is Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seattle, and that means some holiday closures, including:. SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: All locations closed today. SEATTLE PARKS AND RECREATION: Many facilities are closed today, including community...
CONGRATULATIONS! Carol Kelly celebrates 50 years at Alki Spud Fish and Chips
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) Carol Kelly says managing Alki Spud Fish and Chips is all about “family.” Her own family (above, daughters Ashley and Victoria at left, husband Harry with Carol at right) joined her there this afternoon for the celebration of her 50 years working there.
REGISTRATION TIME! Limited spots for cornhole tournament, pie-eating contest at West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest – plus new festival details
(WSB photo, kids’ pie-eating contest at 2018 Harvest Fest) More details tonight about the expanded West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest, 11 am-5 pm Sunday, October 30th – but first, registration just opened tonight for two of its biggest events, and space is limited, so you’ll want to sign up if you’re interested:
PREVIEW: First West Seattle Art Walk of fall, with music, Thursday night
Even if you wish the fall rains had started by now, you might as well get out and enjoy the dry weather while you can. Tomorrow night (Thursday, October 13th) brings a major opportunity for that, the monthly second-Thursday West Seattle Art Walk:. That’s the official list of participants –...
South Seattle College searching for interim president after Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap becomes Seattle Colleges’ interim chancellor
The photo at left is from four years ago, when we talked with Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap early in her first year as president of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), headquartered in West Seattle’s Puget Ridge neighborhood. Now she’s serving as interim chancellor of the entire Seattle Colleges system and searching for an interim SSC president. Here’s the SSC announcement with details:
Crowdfunding campaign to help West Seattle restaurant worker you might know.
If you’ve been to Endolyne Joe’s in Fauntleroy, you probably know Pam Ramos. Or maybe you know her from Zeeks Pizza before that. She’s not working right now, because she can’t – she’s recovering from what’s described as “a terrible accident involving a flight of basement stairs” one month ago. As a result of it, she suffered a spinal-cord injury that friends say left her with “almost complete loss of movement … She is expected to recover enough to live an independent life again but she is embarking on a challenging journey, the final outcome of which is still unknown.” One of her friends, Ile, asked if we would share the link to a crowdfunding campaign they have launched to help Pam “with accommodations like a wheelchair ramp, grab bars, and accessible bathroom modifications, just to name a few.” Here’s the link.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, October 12th. Today you’ll likely see more students going to school on feet/wheels. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today. The West Seattle Water Taxi...
CORONAVIRUS: City to join state in ending ’emergency’ after this month
When this month ends in three weeks, so will the status of the COVID-19 pandemic as a City of Seattle emergency. Here’s the announcement from the mayor’s office this afternoon, including an explanation of how it will affect some policies:. Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that the City...
YOUR MONEY, THEIR VOTE: How to have your say during Tuesday’s City Council budget hearing
(WSB photo from September – Ladder 13 at Station 37 in Sunrise Heights) Will SFD Ladder 13 and Medic 26 stay in West Seattle? City Councilmember Lisa Herbold says she’ll push for it as one of her top two budget priorities – but to win over her colleagues’ support to add funding to the city budget, it’ll take a public show of support. Your next major chance to show support for – or opposition to – that and/or other budgetary issues is tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11th), 5 pm. You can comment either in-person (City Hall, 600 4th Avenue) or online – signups start at 3 pm; here’s how that works. The hearing will last until everyone who’s signed up has spoken, no matter how long that takes. This is the first of three public hearings, but the only one at the start of the council’s discussions of how/whether to change the mayor’s budget proposal. Councilmember Herbold’s latest weekly newsletter details the process, with dates and topics. Here’s our coverage of the initial mayoral budget announcement two weeks ago; the detailed budget summary is here, and the even-more-detailed “budget book” is here.
THEATER: Twelfth Night Productions and artistic director Mary Springer soon to end decades-long ‘incredible run’
(Mary Springer, 2013 WSB photo) It’s the end of an era for West Seattle community theater, in more ways than one. Here’s the announcement sent by Twelfth Night Productions:. After nearly 30 years, Mary Springer has decided to retire as Artistic Director of Twelfth Night Productions (TNP) in...
FOLLOWUP: New street-safety signs on Alki Avenue
B October 11, 2022 (2:02 am) As expected, one was bent sideways into the road last weekend. Do we stop and straighten it, or just go around? For the cost of constantly repairing/replacing these things, couldn’t we just hire the Seafair Clowns to direct traffic at each intersection? That’s like 8 clowns per weekend, they work for smiles and a few horn honks. Why are we not doing this?
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday
6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, October 10th. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) today. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on a Sunday schedule today, the only local transit service with a schedule change for the Indigenous Peoples Day holiday.
UPDATE: Woman to hospital after reported accidental shooting on Erskine Way
WSCurmudgeon October 10, 2022 (8:37 am) I grew up on “Planet Texas” in a family that owned farms and ranches. We all were trained to maintain and use rifles and handguns. I served in the military. I am not “anti-gun.”. But you should understand the risks and...
