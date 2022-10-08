Read full article on original website
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 brothers all playing for GVSU Football this season
Cade is the oldest and plays quarterback. Drew, the middle, a sophomore tight end, and Brett is the youngest, a red-shirt freshman this season.
MLive.com
Holton football cancels game against North Muskegon due to mounting injuries
The Holton varsity football program was dealt a tough hand heading into the 2022 season with low participation numbers and a small senior class to depend on. First-year head coach Tommy Moore and his staff recruited enough athletes to the field in the late stages of summer to put together a varsity football team this fall but a hard-hitting season in the West Michigan Conference has begun to take its toll on the Red Devils.
MLive.com
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
multihousingnews.com
Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan
The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
Portage Northern principal on administrative leave
The interim principal of Portage Northern High School is off the job for now.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
Road near Montague in northern Muskegon County shuts for 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of a Montague area road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for about two weeks for reconstruction. Lamos Road was shut down Monday, Oct. 10, between Post and Fruitvale roads, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. The closed...
themanchestermirror.com
Abusive parents cause youth sports crisis as referees, participation plunges
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. This story was reported by and published in partnership with MindSite News, a nonprofit news site devoted to reporting on mental health. Ronny Roby has seen more than his share of abusive parents interfering in youth...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways
Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
Thunderstorms possible, wind gusts topping 45 mph forecast for Michigan
Monday and Tuesday definitely win the “nice weather” award this week. The rest of the week? Not so much. Rain starts to overspread the Lower Peninsula by late afternoon/early evening, beginning in the southwest corner of the state and then moving up and across the bulk of it. This rain could be locally heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service. There could even be thunderstorms mixed in, though if that happens it’s not expected to be severe.
iheart.com
Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library
A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
Nominate The Place With The Best Pasty In Michigan
Pasties are one of those foods that may not necessarily originate from Michigan, but we hold them sacred and there are some unwritten rules we have for them. Some eat them with gravy, some don't, but we always look at those who eat them with ketchup with a little disdain.
WNDU
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
