Byron Center, MI

MLive.com

Holton football cancels game against North Muskegon due to mounting injuries

The Holton varsity football program was dealt a tough hand heading into the 2022 season with low participation numbers and a small senior class to depend on. First-year head coach Tommy Moore and his staff recruited enough athletes to the field in the late stages of summer to put together a varsity football team this fall but a hard-hitting season in the West Michigan Conference has begun to take its toll on the Red Devils.
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
multihousingnews.com

Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan

The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Northview, MI
Sports
City
Northview, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Byron Center, MI
Byron Center, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Make Ebels General Store your fall destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
REED CITY, MI
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
1240 WJIM

13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways

Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Thunderstorms possible, wind gusts topping 45 mph forecast for Michigan

Monday and Tuesday definitely win the “nice weather” award this week. The rest of the week? Not so much. Rain starts to overspread the Lower Peninsula by late afternoon/early evening, beginning in the southwest corner of the state and then moving up and across the bulk of it. This rain could be locally heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service. There could even be thunderstorms mixed in, though if that happens it’s not expected to be severe.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library

A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
SPRING LAKE, MI
WNDU

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
MICHIGAN STATE

