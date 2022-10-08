ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 killed as explosion rocks Crimea bridge; Putin tightens security

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDRZM_0iRj2I3o00

KHARKIV, Ukraine — At least three people were killed Saturday when an explosion rocked the bridge that connects Crimea with Russia, damaging a key supply route to Ukraine, Russian officials said.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement that a truck exploded on the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait Bridge, igniting seven fuel cisterns being pulled by train on a parallel railroad crossing heading toward Crimea, The New York Times reported. The fireball caused two car spans on the bridge to partially collapse, according to the newspaper.

Update 3:32 p.m. EDT Oct. 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening security for the 12-mile Kerch Bridge that connects Russia to Crimea, The Associated Press reported. The decree also called for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.

According to a statement by the Kremlin, Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, was put in charge of the effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indirectly acknowledged the attack but did not address its cause.

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state,” Zelenskyy said in a video address. “Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea.”

Update 2:45 p.m. EDT Oct. 8: Light traffic has resumed on the Kerch Strait Bridge, hours after an explosion rocked the lone link from Russia to Crimea, the BBC reported.

The railway part of the bridge -- where oil tankers caught fire -- has also apparently reopened, according to the news organization.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the government had no timeline for restoring the 12-mile bridge to fully operational status, according to The Washington Post.

Original report: The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, The Washington Post reported. The speaker of Crimea’s Russian-backed regional parliament accused Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

The explosion came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated his 70th birthday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri S. Peskov called the explosion an “emergency” in a statement, the Times reported. He said that Putin had been briefed about the incident.

“The president directed the prime minister to form a government commission to find out the causes of the incident and eliminate the consequences as soon as possible,” Peskov said in the statement, according to Russian state media.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the Committee said that the people killed were “presumably” passengers of a car that was next to the truck that had blown up, CNN reported.

“Currently, the bodies of two victims have already been taken from the water -- a man and a woman. Their identities are being established,” the statement said.

The bridge, which links the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, opened in 2018 and is the longest in Europe, according to the AP. Putin personally opened the $4 billion span, according to the Post.

Officials in Crimea blamed Ukraine for the explosion.

“Ukrainian vandals were able to reach the Crimean bridge with their bloody hands,” Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of Crimea’s Parliament, said in a statement.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the cause of the fire, the Times reported.

“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday. “Everything illegal must be destroyed. Everything stolen returned to Ukraine. All Russian occupiers expelled.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ukraine claims new gains, welcomes Western air defence pledge

Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed a Western pledge to deliver anti-missile systems to Kyiv "as fast as we can" after days of intense Russian missile strikes.  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has described the Russian missile attacks as an act of terrorism and has pressed the West for an "air shield", welcomed the pledge of anti-missile systems.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Explosions on Monday rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

BRUSSELS — At NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles. “What Ukraine is asking for, and what we...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets

KYIV — Ukrainians across the country awoke Monday morning to a barrage of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities stretching from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west. Kyiv, for the first time since the Russian invasion began in late February, took the brunt of the assault, with almost all confirmed impact targets being civilian, not military, in nature. According to Valerii Zaluzhy, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were by Ukraine's air defenses.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Vladimir Konstantinov
Person
Dmitry Peskov
WSB Radio

UN demands Russia reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbor’s territory.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

France orders gas station workers back to ensure supplies

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron promised the situation in the country's gas stations will soon be back to “normal” as the government started requisitioning some workers at ExxonMobil’s Esso gas stations amid an ongoing strike that is making life difficult for French drivers.
WORLD
WSB Radio

'Romantic gestures take many forms': Ukraine posts video asking France to send weapons

Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Wednesday asking France to show Kyiv its love by sending more weapons amid Russia's war on the sovereign nation, now nearing its eighth month. “Romantic gestures take many forms,” says a message at the beginning of the whimsical 40-second clip set to Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin’s classic "Je t'aime moi non plus" as images of roses, chocolate and lovers holding hands near the Eiffel Tower are displayed on the screen.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Protests reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Protests swept across at least 19 cities in Iran on Wednesday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained last month by the country's morality police, even as security forces targeted demonstrators in the streets, activists said. The protests over...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Ukraine War Politics#Government Of Ukraine#Russian#The New York Times#The Associated Press#Ukrainian#The Kerch Strait Bridge
WSB Radio

Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a "diligent search" for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
POTUS
WSB Radio

Witness contradicts theory against Trump dossier analyst

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — The FBI agent who questioned a think tank analyst charged with lying to the bureau about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump has twice testified that he believes the analyst was truthful with him, jurors heard Wednesday.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
dot.LA

What’s In a Denial-of-Service Attack? This Week’s ‘Cyber Vandalism’ at US Airports Could Signal the Next Step In Russia’s War

Monday's attacks on U.S. airports, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), were—on the surface—a nuisance, but experts say they could signal trouble ahead. Russian cybercrime gang Killnet claimed the attacks on more than a dozen American airport websites, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) along with LAX. The group listed its targets on its Telegram channel. For a time, the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks—in which websites are flooded with “junk” traffic, overwhelming servers—either slowed or took the airports’ public sites offline completely, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Washington House seat in play amid increased polarization

VANCOUVER, Wash. — (AP) — For years, a congressional seat in a Republican district in southwest Washington has evaded Democrats. Now, with the incumbent congresswoman ousted over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, they have a slim chance in a race that has pitted an “America First” Republican against a rural Democrat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
WSB Radio

Yellen says U.S. economy 'resilient' amid global headwinds

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought Wednesday to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.”. She is offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy