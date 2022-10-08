Read full article on original website
SB City Council Adopts Historic Oversight Committee for Police and Fire
The City Council took an historic first step to create a civilian oversight system on Tuesday with a unanimous vote to adopt an ordinance assigning additional oversight duties and authorities to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. Councilwoman Meagan Harmon said that civilian oversight is fundamentally about increasing transparency...
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: OCT 10
Week of October 10 - October 15, 2022: council and advisory committee meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
SBUSD Board Wannabes Debate Hilda, Equity & Racism, Charters, Literacy & Qualifications
The three contenders for the District 1 seat on Santa Barbara Unified's school board on Monday night sparred over whose life experience best qualifies them to help address the seemingly intractable disparity in education achievement between Latino and white students. In what has emerged as a marquee local race in...
Touring with the Candidates for Carpinteria City Council
Larry Nimmer has produced “Touring with the Candidates for Carpinteria City Council, 5th District 2022”. The program features Al Clark and Gregg Carty. The third candidate, Patrick O’Connor was unable to participate. The program is an unscripted approach to allow candidates to talk about and show viewers the issues in a 20 minute format.
Realignment of Modoc Road Multiuse Path
Beginning on October 17, the City will begin realigning the roadway in preparation of the construction of the multiuse path south of Modoc Road connecting the City’s portion to Santa Barbara County’s Multiuse Path. This realigning project may cause traffic delays daily between Calle De Los Amigos and...
Santa Barbara Police Department Swears in Eight New Officers
The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of eight new police officers. Chief Kelly Gordon swore in these officers last week. Six graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center and two are lateral officers from other California law enforcement agencies. Attached are their photos...
Los Olivos Prescribed Burn In Progress
Update by Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Santa Barbara County Firefighters are uses drip torches, which drops flaming liquid and facilitates rapid ignition, and terra torches, which throws a stream of flaming liquid, during the 1,600 acre prescribed fire operation in Santa Ynez Valley. The controlled event...
Los Olivos Prescribed Burn Starts Monday
A multi-day prescribed burn near Los Olivos will start today and is expected to occur on consecutive days this week as long as conditions allow. Burning may last into the evening hours. A portable air quality monitor is set up nearby. By the Air Pollution Control District & Santa Barbara...
Newly Formed Santa Barbara Women's Health Coalition to Hold Open House
Local breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider, Dr. Katrina Mitchell, formed Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition after receiving tremendous support from her op-ed calling for improvements in local women’s healthcare. The objective of the Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) is to create a public forum for focused dialogue and research on local women’s healthcare needs. The inaugural meeting will take place on Saturday, October 15 at 4pm at Foster Fitness and Physical Therapy. To RSVP, email sbwhc2022@gmail.com.
What Are Santa Barbara Women’s Health Care Needs?
This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is part of an ongoing series on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Interest and energy are coalescing around a new organization ― the Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) ― after a physician independently called for improvements in local women’s health care.
Los Angeles Residents Arrested for Goleta Catalytic Converter Thefts
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects for theft of catalytic converters and have recovered six stolen converters. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Dearborn Place and Armitos Avenue for a reported theft of a catalytic converter that had just occurred. The reporting party provided a suspect vehicle description. Approximately 7 minutes later, deputies spotted a similar vehicle on Highway 101, southbound and conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the Las Positas offramp.
