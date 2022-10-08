ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review

New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. “Things are starting to level […]
Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
Project aims to raise awareness, protect the Gila

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Student filmmakers from New Mexico State University are getting hands-on experience out in the field, while also learning about the history of the Gila wilderness. NMSU partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to create the Gila Film School. The program aims to help protect local wildlife in the Gila wilderness. To help get […]
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
Semi-truck rollover causes major backup at I-10 near Vinton Exit

EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck rolled over causing major back up on I-10 near Vinton. According to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there were no reported injuries. The rollover happened around 11:20 a.m Sunday morning. One lane has been opened up for traffic just before...
Klobase Festival this weekend in Deming. Here are the details.

DEMING - Holy Family Catholic Church is celebrating its’ 94th annual Klobase Festival at 11 a.m. Sunday at Luna County Courthouse Park. The Klobase will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plates will include sausage, beef brisket barbecue, potato salad, beans, coleslaw and bread for $10 a plate. The Holy Family Altar Society will sell desserts for 50 cents each. Beverages will also be available for purchase.
Las Cruces fire offers tips on how to escape home or business during a blaze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by providing tips on how to safely evacuate a structure that has been compromised. Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 9-15 this year, is annually sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and most professional fire services throughout the U.S. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape.”
Stuck semi-trailer and train collide in Fabens

UPDATE (4:05)- El Paso County Sheriff's responded to a serious semi-trailer and a train crash in Fabens Sunday. The collision happened on the intersection of Austin St. and Island Road. Officials told ABC-7, they arrived on the scene of a stuck semi-trailer on the railroad tracks. The trailer was carrying...
Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
