Taking the “L” train to Las Cruces: New Mexico State’s Chicago connection
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On paper, the roster that Greg Heiar put together in his first year at New Mexico State could win the WAC again. Those hopes will be helped immensely if Arizona transfer Kim Aiken Jr. and LSU transfer Xavier Pinson get eligibility waivers cleared by the NCAA. The core of the […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review
New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. “Things are starting to level […]
KVIA
Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
Project aims to raise awareness, protect the Gila
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Student filmmakers from New Mexico State University are getting hands-on experience out in the field, while also learning about the history of the Gila wilderness. NMSU partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to create the Gila Film School. The program aims to help protect local wildlife in the Gila wilderness. To help get […]
Mesquite, NM, man killed in vehicle crash at construction site in Kansas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Mesquite, New Mexico, man was killed in a crash at a construction site in Kansas Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. just east of Highway 281 in Russell County, which is in the central part of the state. According […]
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
El Paso man killed when he veers off I-10, hits parked trailer in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened about 7 p.m. near mile marker 116, which is about 8 miles east of the Sierra Blanca exit. Eric Gomez was driving westbound when […]
KVIA
Semi-truck rollover causes major backup at I-10 near Vinton Exit
EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck rolled over causing major back up on I-10 near Vinton. According to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there were no reported injuries. The rollover happened around 11:20 a.m Sunday morning. One lane has been opened up for traffic just before...
Klobase Festival this weekend in Deming. Here are the details.
DEMING - Holy Family Catholic Church is celebrating its’ 94th annual Klobase Festival at 11 a.m. Sunday at Luna County Courthouse Park. The Klobase will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plates will include sausage, beef brisket barbecue, potato salad, beans, coleslaw and bread for $10 a plate. The Holy Family Altar Society will sell desserts for 50 cents each. Beverages will also be available for purchase.
El Paso News
Las Cruces fire offers tips on how to escape home or business during a blaze
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by providing tips on how to safely evacuate a structure that has been compromised. Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 9-15 this year, is annually sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and most professional fire services throughout the U.S. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape.”
Las Cruces to show off new Fire Station No. 3 as example of GO Bond projects
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department will host an open house Saturday, Oct. 15, at its newly constructed Fire Station No. 3. The open house will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday 390 N. Valley Dr.Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters will be on hand to give tours […]
KVIA
EPCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in far east El Paso, 1 person hospitalized
UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) - Three people between 18 and 20 were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the three were from one car. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.
KVIA
Stuck semi-trailer and train collide in Fabens
UPDATE (4:05)- El Paso County Sheriff's responded to a serious semi-trailer and a train crash in Fabens Sunday. The collision happened on the intersection of Austin St. and Island Road. Officials told ABC-7, they arrived on the scene of a stuck semi-trailer on the railroad tracks. The trailer was carrying...
You’re Probably Feeling Old If This Was Your Party Spot In EPTX
El Paso has certainly changed its appearance over the years and for the better. You know you're feeling old when a spot you would go to do pendejadas no longer exists. If someone would have told you El Paso would get a Triple-A baseball team you would think they're crazy.
Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City
UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
5 El Paso Places To Help You Get Rid of Your Old CDs & DVDs
In today's day & age, people don't get CDs or DVDs as much anymore. Of course you still have people who love having physical copies (I myself still have boxes of my old albums & movies). But on the El Paso Reddit, one user called "bucketofmonkeys", asked if there were...
Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
