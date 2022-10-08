ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Charting The Gators: Napier-Kelly Matchup Highlights a Rarity in Florida-LSU Rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If you rank your Southeastern Conference rivalries strictly on entertainment value, the Florida-LSU game has to be near the top of the list. The schools meet for the 69th time on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, including for the 52nd consecutive season. Florida owns a slight edge (33-32-3) in the series, but as UF fans know all too well, has lost three in a row to the Tigers.
floridagators.com

Mick Hubert is LSU "Mr. Two Bits"

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Last May 16, Mick Hubert ducked into Scott Stricklin's office. The Florida athletic director gave a friendly welcome and immediately launched into some small-talk, asking the longtime UF radio play-by-play man if he'd had a chance to spend some time with new basketball coach Todd Golden.
Gainesville, FL
Tulsa area experiences one of the driest stretches on record

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s streak of extremely dry weather ended Monday. After 37 days straight with only 0.01″ of rainfall, Tulsa received nearly a tenth of an inch of much-needed moisture. For northeast Oklahoma, this has been the driest four months start June 11 ever recorded. Only...
TULSA, OK
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
OKMULGEE, OK
WCJB

Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

A mother’s mission to protect her children may cost her everything

TULSA, Okla. — The fate of a mother called, Maria Rosario Chico hangs in the balance when she steps into the courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a hearing to drop charges against her in a Child Stealing case. If the charges aren’t dropped a jury trial should be scheduled for the summer of 2023.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery

TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan. “He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said. Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he...
TULSA, OK

