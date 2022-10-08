Read full article on original website
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
Charting The Gators: Napier-Kelly Matchup Highlights a Rarity in Florida-LSU Rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If you rank your Southeastern Conference rivalries strictly on entertainment value, the Florida-LSU game has to be near the top of the list. The schools meet for the 69th time on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, including for the 52nd consecutive season. Florida owns a slight edge (33-32-3) in the series, but as UF fans know all too well, has lost three in a row to the Tigers.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Texas
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 game against Texas have been announced. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will air on ABC.
Mick Hubert is LSU "Mr. Two Bits"
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Last May 16, Mick Hubert ducked into Scott Stricklin's office. The Florida athletic director gave a friendly welcome and immediately launched into some small-talk, asking the longtime UF radio play-by-play man if he'd had a chance to spend some time with new basketball coach Todd Golden.
Cowboys Keep Undefeated Streak, Remain In Top 10 Of AP's Top 25
The OSU Cowboys kept their undefeated streak after their win against the Red Raiders on Saturday and stayed within the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 college football poll. Last Week: Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely. The Cowboys moved down...
Tulsa area experiences one of the driest stretches on record
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s streak of extremely dry weather ended Monday. After 37 days straight with only 0.01″ of rainfall, Tulsa received nearly a tenth of an inch of much-needed moisture. For northeast Oklahoma, this has been the driest four months start June 11 ever recorded. Only...
Mike Gundy Reveals He Once Interviewed For A Surprising Coaching Job
According to Tulsa World's Kelly Hines, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said he interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching job following the 2011 season... Instead, the Bucs still went with hiring Greg Schiano from Rutgers. (The Spun)
Tulsa man wants answers after receiving State Fair parking tickets
A Tulsa man wants answers from the city after he was ticketed five times for infractions he said he didn't do.
Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee
The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen by family since Sunday.
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
A mother’s mission to protect her children may cost her everything
TULSA, Okla. — The fate of a mother called, Maria Rosario Chico hangs in the balance when she steps into the courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a hearing to drop charges against her in a Child Stealing case. If the charges aren’t dropped a jury trial should be scheduled for the summer of 2023.
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan. “He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said. Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he...
