GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If you rank your Southeastern Conference rivalries strictly on entertainment value, the Florida-LSU game has to be near the top of the list. The schools meet for the 69th time on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, including for the 52nd consecutive season. Florida owns a slight edge (33-32-3) in the series, but as UF fans know all too well, has lost three in a row to the Tigers.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO