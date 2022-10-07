ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State basketball to showcase new tradition with students

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wi1IF_0iRijsGD00

There will be something new inside of the Breslin Center this season when the Spartans take the home floor in 2022-23.

Traditionally, the Spartans student section dubbed the Izzone, used to sway side to side in locked arms while the MSU starters were announced. That tradition will change.

At Midnight Madness, Tom Izzo announced to the crowd that the Izzone will be changing that tradition. The student section will now be using flashlights to help introduce the Spartan starters.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy