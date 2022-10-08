ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

padailypost.com

Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Ed Lauing

Palo Alto City Council candidate Ed Lauing says the city should negotiate with each developer to get complete neighborhoods — with parks, roads, shopping and bike routes along with new housing. If developers won’t agree to provide these essentials, then the city could fail to meet its housing quota...
Half Moon Bay Review

Disposable foodware rules go into effect

New rules aimed at reducing waste approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in February went into effect at the start of this month. The new county ordinance affects all unincorporated areas and bans all disposable foodware made from traditional, petroleum-based plastic. The rules also prohibit any products...
PLANetizen

San Francisco Rezoning Makes Room for 34,000 Housing Units

In an update to its housing element, San Francisco plans to allow for 34,000 additional housing units via rezoning. As J.K. Dineen writes in the San Francisco Chronicle, “The 34,000 units of ‘added capacity’ will be focused in ‘high-resource’ commercial corridors of the city — much of it in the Sunset and Richmond districts — that have not seen much development in recent decades.”
hoodline.com

San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment

The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
padailypost.com

Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Shounak Dharap

Palo Alto school board member Shounak Dharap says the role of public schools is to serve all students, and some students won’t be challenged and could be bored. The goal is to have every student at the Palo Alto Unified School District ready for a career or college when they graduate, he said.
padailypost.com

Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Ingrid Campos

Palo Alto school board candidate Ingrid Campos says she wants to represent Chinese parents who don’t like to confront authority and Muslim parents who don’t want their children in sex education. “It’s really important that parents know that they can say no,” she said in an interview with...
padailypost.com

Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Julie Lythcott-Haims

Palo Alto City Council candidate Julie Lythcott-Haims wouldn’t support a ballot initiative on whether to get rid of natural gas in the city. “I don’t think voters should get to decide on whether we’re going to listen to scientists about saving the planet,” she said in an interview.
padailypost.com

Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Shana Segal

Palo Alto school board candidate Shana Segal says she would try to hire more specialists and aides who would help teachers meet individual students where they’re at. It’s a practice called “differentiation,” which is meant to both challenge advanced students and give struggling students the support they need, she said.
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Luxury Apartments Flood as Resident Arrested for Vandalism

A luxury downtown San Francisco apartment block has flooded after a resident vandalized the building, property management said. The 11th floor of 100 Van Ness is where the damage was allegedly made by the suspect. San Francisco Police confirmed they have arrested a 46-year-old resident, who has been booked in SF County Jail for felony vandalism and resisting arrest.
padailypost.com

Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Nicole Chiu-Wang

Palo Alto school board candidate Nicole Chiu-Wang says the district should look at why students want to load up on Advanced Placement classes, take algebra as early as possible and get accepted to a top 10 school in the nation. Pressure from friends, family members and a culture at the...
