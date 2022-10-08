Read full article on original website
padailypost.com
Cities consider forming new government agency for lobbying and grant-seeking
Cities in Santa Clara County will decide whether to form a new government organization called a Joint Powers Authority, or JPA, in order to lobby on behalf of the cities and seek regional grants. However, not all 15 members of the Cities Association of Santa Clara County are sold on...
padailypost.com
Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Ed Lauing
Palo Alto City Council candidate Ed Lauing says the city should negotiate with each developer to get complete neighborhoods — with parks, roads, shopping and bike routes along with new housing. If developers won’t agree to provide these essentials, then the city could fail to meet its housing quota...
Half Moon Bay Review
Disposable foodware rules go into effect
New rules aimed at reducing waste approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in February went into effect at the start of this month. The new county ordinance affects all unincorporated areas and bans all disposable foodware made from traditional, petroleum-based plastic. The rules also prohibit any products...
sfstandard.com
While SF’s Covid Recovery Falters, South San Francisco Is Booming
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the Covid pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown is still a shell of what it once was, and the economic outlook, for the short term at least, is ominous. But just a few miles south, business is back. In South San Francisco, a self-styled “industrial...
PLANetizen
San Francisco Rezoning Makes Room for 34,000 Housing Units
In an update to its housing element, San Francisco plans to allow for 34,000 additional housing units via rezoning. As J.K. Dineen writes in the San Francisco Chronicle, “The 34,000 units of ‘added capacity’ will be focused in ‘high-resource’ commercial corridors of the city — much of it in the Sunset and Richmond districts — that have not seen much development in recent decades.”
This California City Spends The Most On Bills Each Month
Doxo put together a list of cities with the most and least expensive monthly bills in each state.
hoodline.com
San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment
The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
NBC Bay Area
City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment
The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
padailypost.com
Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Shounak Dharap
Palo Alto school board member Shounak Dharap says the role of public schools is to serve all students, and some students won’t be challenged and could be bored. The goal is to have every student at the Palo Alto Unified School District ready for a career or college when they graduate, he said.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
padailypost.com
Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Ingrid Campos
Palo Alto school board candidate Ingrid Campos says she wants to represent Chinese parents who don’t like to confront authority and Muslim parents who don’t want their children in sex education. “It’s really important that parents know that they can say no,” she said in an interview with...
padailypost.com
Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Julie Lythcott-Haims
Palo Alto City Council candidate Julie Lythcott-Haims wouldn’t support a ballot initiative on whether to get rid of natural gas in the city. “I don’t think voters should get to decide on whether we’re going to listen to scientists about saving the planet,” she said in an interview.
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
padailypost.com
Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Shana Segal
Palo Alto school board candidate Shana Segal says she would try to hire more specialists and aides who would help teachers meet individual students where they’re at. It’s a practice called “differentiation,” which is meant to both challenge advanced students and give struggling students the support they need, she said.
Residents of flooded SF luxury apartment building file lawsuit; allege chronic mismanagement, deceit
One resident says not only did her apartment get damaged during one of the massive leaks but it was burglarized too.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Luxury Apartments Flood as Resident Arrested for Vandalism
A luxury downtown San Francisco apartment block has flooded after a resident vandalized the building, property management said. The 11th floor of 100 Van Ness is where the damage was allegedly made by the suspect. San Francisco Police confirmed they have arrested a 46-year-old resident, who has been booked in SF County Jail for felony vandalism and resisting arrest.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
padailypost.com
Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Nicole Chiu-Wang
Palo Alto school board candidate Nicole Chiu-Wang says the district should look at why students want to load up on Advanced Placement classes, take algebra as early as possible and get accepted to a top 10 school in the nation. Pressure from friends, family members and a culture at the...
