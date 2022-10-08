ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Sports
Kiss 103.1 FM

Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas

Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Human remains discovered in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
TEMPLE, TX
Audie Murphy
fox44news.com

One held in Temple Oak Hills Drive shooting

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Temple man is being held after a woman was shot during an argument Monday night. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive at 6:55 p.m. Monday on a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.
TEMPLE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Charcuterie Co. Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Celeste Tercero, the business creates charcuteries boards and grazing tables for events of all kinds. “I was inspired to open this business due to the fact that I’m passionate about creating a piece that brings people together,” Celeste Tercero told Hello Georgetown. “Since I am an 18-year-old Latina, I wish to inspire young entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith with their goals.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves. Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues. KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Human remains found in Temple

Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco. Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco. Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
LAMPASAS, TX

