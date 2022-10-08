Read full article on original website
KWTX
‘It’s the next Khan Academy’: Two high school seniors create a powerful, free study resource for medical students
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas high school students are working to create a medical database that’s free to anyone. The pair became inspired during the COVID-19 pandemic and have spent ample time bringing their medical vision to life. Jahongir Karim, a Lake Belton High School student, and...
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove developer bringing back Joy Drive-In as RV park
Some longtime Covites may remember the evenings back in the 60s, 70s, and 80s when they would pile into the family car and head to the edge of town and line up to watch movies at the Joy Drive In. Its iconic screen still stands set back from F.M. 2657,...
Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
NAACP in Killeen provides resources during election season
In order to help people in Bell County find out more on their registration, the NAACP in Killeen will hold a forum at 5:00 p.m. The forum will be held at the Marion J. & Alice W. Douse Community Ctr. in Killeen, and will go until 7:30 p.m. There, the...
Human remains discovered in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox44news.com
One held in Temple Oak Hills Drive shooting
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Temple man is being held after a woman was shot during an argument Monday night. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive at 6:55 p.m. Monday on a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Charcuterie Co. Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Celeste Tercero, the business creates charcuteries boards and grazing tables for events of all kinds. “I was inspired to open this business due to the fact that I’m passionate about creating a piece that brings people together,” Celeste Tercero told Hello Georgetown. “Since I am an 18-year-old Latina, I wish to inspire young entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith with their goals.”
KWTX
Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves. Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues. KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kempner (Kempner,TX)
According to the crash report from Sergeant Bryan Washko, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Friday in Kempner. Officials confirmed that one person was seriously injured in the crash.
fox44news.com
Human remains found in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
KWTX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
KWTX
San Antonio suspect arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio double homicide suspect has been arrested in Waco. Authorities on Sept. 13 were made aware of his location after a report of him being at a relative’s home in Waco. Hollywood Park Police Department detectives along with suspect’s mother were was able...
Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
Copperas Cove police reunite lost tortoise who was on the run
Copperas Cove police were able to reunite a lost tortoise who was on the run Monday. The police department said the tortoise was having a "shell of a time" before patrol found him.
