Huskies Fall in Tough Battle at UNH

DURHAM, N.H. – The Northeastern men's soccer team (3-7-3) dropped a non-conference game on the road at New Hampshire (8-3) on Tuesday evening, 2-1 at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats broke through first in the 24th minute to take a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later in the 26th minute,...
Huskies Travel to Boston College for Weekday Matchup

BOSTON – The Northeastern field hockey team (2-9, 1-0 CAA) will be at No. 19 Boston College (5-7, 2-2 ACC) for a non-conference matchup, this Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. Not the First Time: This marks the 45th meeting all-time between the Huskies and the Eagles. Northeastern owns a 23-20-1 record all-time over Boston College dating back to the first meeting in 1980. Northeastern has not earned a win over the Eagles since 2014 and have not won on the road since 2003.
Huskies and Wildcats Face off in Midweek Battle

BOSTON - The Northeastern men's soccer team (3-6-3) begins a short two-game road stint with a midweek matchup against the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-3-0) this Tuesday, October 11 at 6pm. That game from Wildcat Stadium will be broadcast on ESPN+. THREE THINGS TO KNOW:. SCOUTING THE WILDCATS: New Hampshire started...
