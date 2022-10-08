BOSTON – The Northeastern field hockey team (2-9, 1-0 CAA) will be at No. 19 Boston College (5-7, 2-2 ACC) for a non-conference matchup, this Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. Not the First Time: This marks the 45th meeting all-time between the Huskies and the Eagles. Northeastern owns a 23-20-1 record all-time over Boston College dating back to the first meeting in 1980. Northeastern has not earned a win over the Eagles since 2014 and have not won on the road since 2003.

