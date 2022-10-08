Read full article on original website
Related
Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
Klobase Festival this weekend in Deming. Here are the details.
DEMING - Holy Family Catholic Church is celebrating its’ 94th annual Klobase Festival at 11 a.m. Sunday at Luna County Courthouse Park. The Klobase will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plates will include sausage, beef brisket barbecue, potato salad, beans, coleslaw and bread for $10 a plate. The Holy Family Altar Society will sell desserts for 50 cents each. Beverages will also be available for purchase.
Comments / 0