DEMING - Holy Family Catholic Church is celebrating its’ 94th annual Klobase Festival at 11 a.m. Sunday at Luna County Courthouse Park. The Klobase will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plates will include sausage, beef brisket barbecue, potato salad, beans, coleslaw and bread for $10 a plate. The Holy Family Altar Society will sell desserts for 50 cents each. Beverages will also be available for purchase.

DEMING, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO