EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Spartans dropped a lopsided game to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night, pushing their losing streak to four games. On a day where the Spartans held their own through the first 25 minutes, the high-scoring Buckeyes amassed a 22 point lead heading into the half as the Spartans eventually fell 49-20. Here are three takeaways from Michigan State’s loss to Ohio State.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO