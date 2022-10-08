Read full article on original website
umassathletics.com
Men’s Soccer Falls On The Road At #15 Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Massachusetts men's soccer team fell on the road at No. 15-ranked Vermont on Tuesday afternoon at Virtue Field, 3-0. The loss marked the first of the season for the Minutemen (6-1-6 Overall), who came into today as one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation.
umassathletics.com
Men’s Soccer Set For Matches At #15 Vermont, Against St. Bonaventure
University of Massachusetts Men's Soccer Game Notes & Information. Games 13 & 14 Massachusetts (6-0-6 Overall, 1-0-4 Atlantic 10) at #15 Vermont (9-1-1 Overall) | Massachusetts vs. St. Bonaventure (3-7-2 Overall, 0-4-1 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Tuesday, Oct. 11 / 2 p.m. | Saturday, Oct. 15 / 12 p.m.
umassathletics.com
Massachusetts Football Welcomes Buffalo To McGuirk On Saturday
Buffalo leads, 7-6 Last Meeting | UB Stadium, Buffalo, N.Y. | UMass 31, Buffalo 21. Massachusetts: Game Notes | Game Program | Record Book. App: Download The Varsity Sports Network on your mobile device. Live Statistics SideArm Stats. Instagram UMass Football. Facebook UMass Football. AMHERST, Mass. -- University of Massachusetts...
VIDEO: Sleuth of bears spotted together in Westfield
It's a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared video of five bears walking through the woods together.
The Granville Harvest Fair returned with large crowds
Large crowds followed a longstanding Columbus Day Tradition enjoying the Foliage in Western Hampden county this Columbus day.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
Drive-by Halloween house tour will continue as a new Westfield tradition
WESTFIELD — Halloween decorations may be one of the best parts of the holiday, and in Westfield, residents who think they’ve found the perfect spooky setup can show it off. Arranged by Westfield on Weekends, the third Haunted Houses Drive-by Tour is being planned for Oct. 15-31. Bob...
amherstbulletin.com
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
HGTV’s House Hunters Visited the Berkshires For an Episode This Week
When you're looking for a nice place to chill, there's definitely a lot worse places you can go instead of the Berkshires. So, why not go ahead and make your way to western Massachusetts? That where HGTV's 'House Hunters' headed for an episode over this past week. A 36-year old...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Marriott Springfield at Tower Square reopening soon after $50M rehab
SPRINGFIELD — At Marriott Springfield Downtown the televisions connect seamlessly with travelers’ Netflix accounts, the beer and wine dispensers in the concierge lounge are “tap and take,” purchasable with a room key card, and phone chargers plug into the sofas in the combined lobby-bar-restaurant. “It’s the...
Jack, pet dog and official ‘greeter’ at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, dies
A beloved family pup and the well-known face of a longtime Holyoke car dealership has died, his owners said Monday. As an official “greeter” for Gary Rome Hyundai, Rome family dog Jack was often spotted at the Whiting Farms Road dealership meeting customers with his sister Daisy. The two dogs frequently appeared in advertisements together and had their own Facebook page.
Daily Free Press
The Ludlow Massacre | Bad Business
In developed democracies, systemic violence takes the form of food insecurity, poverty and homelessness. The Ludlow Massacre, and other similar historic events, bring public attention to the protection of worker’s rights. When more people are aware of these events, they can work together to prevent state sponsored corporate violence of this magnitude from still occurring.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s completes its corporate headquarters move
BJ’s Wholesale Club has moved its headquarters to its new Club Support Center located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the wholesaler said Tuesday. The new location is just a few minutes from its previous headquarters in Westborough, and local media reported that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. requested and received a tax increment financing deal from its new host city to make the move.
Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement
There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
