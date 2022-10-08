Read full article on original website
Questions Remain For Boise State Football After Two Dominant Wins
Boise State Football has shown a remarkable comeback from the gloom and doom of two unforeseen early seasons losses. The Broncos are now 3-0 in the Mountain West Conference after beating three of the worst teams. A college football expert predicts Boise State could win the conference because it is so weak this year.
Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)
The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen! Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth. […]
Hanford Sentinel
Sierra Pacific beats Golden Bears as Homecoming royalty crowned
Sierra Paciﬁc High played its Homecoming football game against Immanuel High of Reedley at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday evening. The Eagles of Emmanuel High defeated the Golden Bears of Sierra Paciﬁc 28-7. At halftime, the royal couples were chosen and crowned. The 2022 Homecoming Junior Princess is...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road
Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
Post Register
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
Is Idaho in a housing bubble?
IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
Boise Is No Longer The Most Overvalued Housing Market!
It feels like forever now, but for a while, Boise has been the most overvalued housing market in the country. Meaning, houses here cost way more than they should, and most folks can't afford to purchase a home here. New numbers are coming out, and surprisingly, the Cape Coral /...
eastidahonews.com
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
Mesquite Local News
Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw
Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw have been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will serve for 6 months in the Idaho Boise Mission as MLS (Member Leader Support) Missionaries. The Felshaws. will enter Provo Missionary Training Center on October 24th...
Hanford Sentinel
Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft
Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno
A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
Post Register
Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
Idaho State Journal
Missing Idaho boy and girl found safe more than week after disappearance
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located.
247Sports
