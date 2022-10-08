ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

YourCentralValley.com

Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)

The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen! Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth. […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Sierra Pacific beats Golden Bears as Homecoming royalty crowned

Sierra Paciﬁc High played its Homecoming football game against Immanuel High of Reedley at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday evening. The Eagles of Emmanuel High defeated the Golden Bears of Sierra Paciﬁc 28-7. At halftime, the royal couples were chosen and crowned. The 2022 Homecoming Junior Princess is...
HANFORD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road

Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
CLOVIS, CA
Local
Idaho Football
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
Nevada State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
City
Boise, ID
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Is Idaho in a housing bubble?

IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Is No Longer The Most Overvalued Housing Market!

It feels like forever now, but for a while, Boise has been the most overvalued housing market in the country. Meaning, houses here cost way more than they should, and most folks can't afford to purchase a home here. New numbers are coming out, and surprisingly, the Cape Coral /...
BOISE, ID
Person
Colin Kaepernick
eastidahonews.com

Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
BOISE, ID
Mesquite Local News

Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw

Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw have been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will serve for 6 months in the Idaho Boise Mission as MLS (Member Leader Support) Missionaries. The Felshaws. will enter Provo Missionary Training Center on October 24th...
MESQUITE, NV
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft

Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
VISALIA, CA
#Boise State#Oregon State#Mobile#American Football#College Football#Mountain Division#Qb Logan Fife#Bulldogs#Utep#Qb Hank Bachmeier#The Dogs#Barkboard Com#Fresno State
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno

A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
FRESNO, CA
Post Register

Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
BOISE, ID
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
BOISE, ID
