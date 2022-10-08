ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Community Invited to Participate in 2nd Annual PACK! MidTown

The second annual Pack MidTown is a free community event celebrating the University of Nevada’s homecoming, and it is happening this year on Friday, October 21, 2022, (the night before the Nevada homecoming game) throughout MidTown Reno. PACK MidTown is a free, open to the public, community event supported...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
2news.com

The Great Italian Festival returns to Reno

In downtown Reno along The Row, The Great Italian Festival transformed Virginia Street into a taste of Italy. With everything from a grape stomp to gelato eating contest, Italian farmers market and of course tons of Italian food booths. The smell of the family recipes alone will lure you right...
nevadabusiness.com

The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event

THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
2news.com

The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative

The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
2news.com

DMV Offers Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents

New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
paininthepass.info

Did You See The Glowing Lights In The Sky Near Stateline?

PRIMM, NV. (Pain In The Pass) >> Did you see a cluster of orange lights making its way up in the sky on Friday night? If so, you’re not alone, and no, its not Halloween lights. Several people reported in the Pain In The Pass Facebook group that they...
2news.com

Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake

Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno

This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
2news.com

City of Reno's Micromobility Pilot Project Moving to Next Phase

(October 10, 2022) The Micromobility Pilot Project first started in downtown Reno back in June. Now, the project is going into its next phase of collecting data from their micromobility testing lanes. The City will be closing down Virginia Street from 1st Street to 5th Street in order to restripe...
2news.com

Local SPCA teams up with Lithia Reno Subaru to help homeless pets find homes

Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $100 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every pet adopted in October (up to $3,100) as part of the national Subaru Loves Pets month-long campaign.
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 3 through 9

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Tyler Rickards, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Cassandra Davis, Churchill SO; 10th...
