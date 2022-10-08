Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Community Invited to Participate in 2nd Annual PACK! MidTown
The second annual Pack MidTown is a free community event celebrating the University of Nevada’s homecoming, and it is happening this year on Friday, October 21, 2022, (the night before the Nevada homecoming game) throughout MidTown Reno. PACK MidTown is a free, open to the public, community event supported...
2news.com
Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City
Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more. Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man creates new way to collect, classify and catalog comic books based on publishing emblems
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people probably look at comic book and see the colorful characters, the eye-catching title or perhaps how worn the pages are which symbolize all the love bestowed upon them. That’s not the case for comic book enthusiast, Matt Bruback. “I started noticing some...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
The Great Italian Festival returns to Reno
In downtown Reno along The Row, The Great Italian Festival transformed Virginia Street into a taste of Italy. With everything from a grape stomp to gelato eating contest, Italian farmers market and of course tons of Italian food booths. The smell of the family recipes alone will lure you right...
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event
THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
FOX Reno
Chinese immigrant finds success as entrepreneur with Sierra Nevada Job Corps
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The American dream comes to life in Reno. Vincent Mao, a Chinese immigrant with a lifelong dream to create, finds success as an entrepreneur with the help of the Sierra Nevada Job Corps. "If you die without regret, you are a...
2news.com
Reno Elks Lodge’s Boo Fest Provides Halloween fun for Underprivileged Youth
The Reno Elks Lodge provided children in Washoe County School District’s Children in Transition Program and OUR Place - The Reno Initiative for Shelter & Equality with free Halloween costumes during their Boo Fest event on Sunday. Boo Fest took place at the Reno Elks Lodge on Sunday, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Governor Sisolak, Dr. Enfield Surprise Connie Hall as 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year
A local teacher has been surprised with the title of Nevada's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years and she is currently a teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks. Hall was voted teacher of the year...
2news.com
The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
2news.com
DMV Offers Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents
New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
paininthepass.info
Did You See The Glowing Lights In The Sky Near Stateline?
PRIMM, NV. (Pain In The Pass) >> Did you see a cluster of orange lights making its way up in the sky on Friday night? If so, you’re not alone, and no, its not Halloween lights. Several people reported in the Pain In The Pass Facebook group that they...
pethelpful.com
Video of the 'Biggest Pup' at California Shelter Is Stealing Everyone's Hearts
Get ready to fall in love! That is, if you love gigantic, chonky, massively adorable dogs that look like they would make the best companion ever! We have all seen big dogs, and sure, there are big dogs, and then there are really, really big dogs, and Buck here firmly belongs to this category.
2news.com
Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake
Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno
This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
2news.com
City of Reno's Micromobility Pilot Project Moving to Next Phase
(October 10, 2022) The Micromobility Pilot Project first started in downtown Reno back in June. Now, the project is going into its next phase of collecting data from their micromobility testing lanes. The City will be closing down Virginia Street from 1st Street to 5th Street in order to restripe...
2news.com
Local SPCA teams up with Lithia Reno Subaru to help homeless pets find homes
Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $100 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every pet adopted in October (up to $3,100) as part of the national Subaru Loves Pets month-long campaign.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 3 through 9
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Tyler Rickards, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Cassandra Davis, Churchill SO; 10th...
Comments / 0