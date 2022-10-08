ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Perrino Named Men’s Lacrosse Assistant Coach

BEREA, Ohio - Baldwin Wallace University men's lacrosse Head Coach Tony Tatro has announced the addition of Mike Perrino as assistant coach. "We are excited to welcome Mike to our coaching staff," Coach Tatro noted. "His experiences as a coach and player will add immediate value to our offense. Coach Perrino's passion and work ethic will help propel our lacrosse program to uncharted territories both on and off the field. We are thrilled to add him to the Yellow Jacket family."
Catch Tonight's Sixth Episode of the Athletics Roadshow

BEREA, Ohio -- Fans can tune into tonight's sixth episode of the 2022-23 Baldwin Wallace University Athletics Roadshow hosted by Director of Athletics Steve Thompson live from Mike's Bar and Grill in downtown Berea at 7:30 p.m. On this episode, Thompson will kickoff the show with a recap of last...
