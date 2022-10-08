BEREA, Ohio - Baldwin Wallace University men's lacrosse Head Coach Tony Tatro has announced the addition of Mike Perrino as assistant coach. "We are excited to welcome Mike to our coaching staff," Coach Tatro noted. "His experiences as a coach and player will add immediate value to our offense. Coach Perrino's passion and work ethic will help propel our lacrosse program to uncharted territories both on and off the field. We are thrilled to add him to the Yellow Jacket family."

