Sacramento mourns Merced family killed in kidnapping during interfaith memorial service
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Members of the Sacramento Sikh community, elected officials and other community members gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol Monday to mourn the victims of a terrifying kidnapping and killing in Merced. It came on the same day that suspect Jesus Salgado was charged...
Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property
A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
KCRA Today: Vigil for slain Merced family, Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, explaining Prop 30
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Merced kidnapping: The next steps in court case of 4 family members murdered
"It's not going to go fast." Legal expert Logan McKechnie is talking about the murder case involving four Merced County family members.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Local Sikh community holds candlelight vigil for murdered Merced family of 4
Following the tragic kidnapping and murder of the Singh family in Merced, Bakersfield's local Sikh Women's Association held a candlelight vigil in honor of the family on Sunday, October 9th.
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to making bombs
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials. […]
4th suspect arrested for gang-related shooting leaving 1 dead, 3 injured near Merced city hall
Merced police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a shooting that left one dead and three others injured near city hall Saturday morning.
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
Sheriff: Slain family had longstanding dispute with suspect
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them that “got pretty nasty,” the Merced County sheriff said Thursday. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that...
Winning lottery ticket worth over $175K sold in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Whoever bought a lottery ticket at a Tracy liquor store may need to check their numbers. According to the California State Lottery, a winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors on 1220 West 11th Street. The ticket is worth $175,226 after matching all five of […]
Police Investigate Two Shootings
Last Wednesday, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the area of W. J and Pennsylvania Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived to find shell casings in the roadway and a house, along with vehicles, which were struck by gunfire. Officers contacted an adult male who...
Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
Merced kidnapping: Charges filed against Jesus Salgado, accused of the kidnapping, murder of family
Charges were filed Monday against the two brothers arrested in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family.
Santa Nella Market shooting leaves 1 dead, authorities say
A shooting at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella left one person dead Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers
SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
