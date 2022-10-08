ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property

A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
MERCED, CA
Los Banos, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Los Banos, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to making bombs

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials. […]
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
MADERA, CA
FOX40

Winning lottery ticket worth over $175K sold in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Whoever bought a lottery ticket at a Tracy liquor store may need to check their numbers. According to the California State Lottery, a winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors on 1220 West 11th Street.  The ticket is worth $175,226 after matching all five of […]
TRACY, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Police Investigate Two Shootings

Last Wednesday, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the area of W. J and Pennsylvania Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived to find shell casings in the roadway and a house, along with vehicles, which were struck by gunfire. Officers contacted an adult male who...
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
TURLOCK, CA
KSBW.com

Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers

SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
SALINAS, CA

