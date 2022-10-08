Read full article on original website
Giants take care of Blue Demons, while Ramblers are tested by Celtics
Highland Park got back on track, and Loyola Academy let the good times roll on Friday night, Oct. 7. On homecoming night, the Giants — coming off a tough Sept. 30 loss to rival Deerfield — entertained its spirited crowd with a 46-7 shellacking of visiting Maine East. Junior quarterback David Finfer threw for three […] The post Giants take care of Blue Demons, while Ramblers are tested by Celtics appeared first on The Record.
NBC Sports
2022 Chicago Marathon results
2022 Chicago Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. .. (Second-fastest time in history) 2. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:18:29 (American record) Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson...
Emily Sisson Smashes American Record in 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish
Emily Sisson entered the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon looking to challenge the American record - and that's exactly what she did. Sisson not only broke the American record but finished just minutes behind winner Ruth Chepngetich, who raced just seconds under a world record finish. Sisson's official time...
Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting joins twin in 3rd grade
"We were so nervous, we couldn't sleep the night before his first day back. We cried in the parking lot as he wheeled himself into the school, cried as we pulled out of the parking lot," Cooper's family said.
Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
Time running out for Bally's to close deal on casino location in River West
CHICAGO - Time is running out for Bally's to close the deal on the location for a casino in River West. Bally's has until Oct. 25 to buy the Freedom Center Printing Plant. The Tribune is reporting that Bally's is expected to seal the deal sometime this week. The proposed...
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side
CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
fox32chicago.com
Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
‘Miracle On 79th Street’: Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Hub Opens, Bringing Restaurants, A Clinic, Bank, And More To The South Side
AUBURN GRESHAM — Community leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on a healthy living center Friday, welcoming an abundance of new businesses and neighborhood essentials to the South Side. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., is open and ready to serve the community. The Greater Auburn...
Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago
It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?
Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington
I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
