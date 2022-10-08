ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

The Record North Shore

Giants take care of Blue Demons, while Ramblers are tested by Celtics

Highland Park got back on track, and Loyola Academy let the good times roll on Friday night, Oct. 7. On homecoming night, the Giants — coming off a tough Sept. 30 loss to rival Deerfield — entertained its spirited crowd with a 46-7 shellacking of visiting Maine East. Junior quarterback David Finfer threw for three […] The post Giants take care of Blue Demons, while Ramblers are tested by Celtics appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Sports

2022 Chicago Marathon results

2022 Chicago Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. .. (Second-fastest time in history) 2. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:18:29 (American record) Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
97ZOK

Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side

CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
LAKE FOREST, IL
wlsam.com

Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?

John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago

It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
WGN Radio

Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?

Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
CHICAGO, IL

