Read full article on original website
Related
Hiker with broken leg rescued after flagging down train
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who had spent two nights in the wilderness with a broken leg was rescued after she flagged down a Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge train Monday morning, emergency responders said. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management said the hiker, a...
southforktines.com
Wolf Creek sees first snow
Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomed its first snow Sunday night as temperatures plummeted in the high country during recent storms. The resort is anxious to see more snowfall as even more storms stack up around the San Juan Mountains through the end of the week.
Comments / 0