How to Enable or Disable Title Bar Shake in Windows 11/10
Title bar window shake (Aero shake) is a feature in Windows that allows you to maximize or minimize all open windows by grabbing and shaking one window. You just need to grab the window by the title bar at the top and shake it and all other open windows will maximize or minimize. This is such a useful feature if you are inclined to hoard lots and lots of open windows. Imagine the pain of going to each open window and minimizing or maximizing them. With Title bar window shake you just need to grab one window and shake it and the other open windows will automatically maximize or minimize.
How to connect GoPro to laptop
The most popular action camera device right now is the GoPro. It can take both videos and pictures in extreme environments without suffering major damage. Once the content is added to the GoPro, users will want to export all photos and videos to another device, for example, a Windows PC. Now, the question is, how can we connect a GoPro to a Windows computer and siphon off all the video and picture contents with ease? Well, you should worry not because we have all the information you need to keep on the right track.
Fix What failed FBNetFlt.sys Blue Screen
BSOD or Blue Screen of Death has always been a matter of grave concern for Windows users. A lot of those users encountered another BSOD. This time, it is caused because a file called FBNetFit.sys. FBNetFit.sys is a digitally signed driver file from Lenovo installed by the Lenovo Vantage App. If the driver file fails to load or run on your system, it causes a Blue Screen.
How to customize Mouse Buttons, Pointer, Cursor on Windows 11/10
Windows 11 makes it possible for users to customize and personalize settings. With millions of users around the world with different preferences and personalities, some persons want to customize. Personalizing the mouse can be a great help in making you work more effectively. This article will show you how to customize your mouse on windows 11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Razer 7.1 Surround Sound not working in Windows 11
If Razer 7.1 Surround Sound is not working on your Windows 11 computer, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the issue. Some users experienced this problem after installing the latest Windows update. However, there could be several other causes of this issue, like corrupted or outdated drivers, incorrectly configured Razer 7.1 Surround Sound device, unsupported audio format, etc.
Google approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google has approved former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
How to add live webcam video to a PowerPoint presentation
There may come a time when you’re required to give a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation from a remote location. In this post, we will show you how to use your Webcam as a live Camera feed in PowerPoint. There is an easy way to accomplish this task in PowerPoint, and we are going to discuss how to get it done. Now, we are going to use a feature called Cameo. We can place the camera feed anywhere on the selected slide. Users can even size it to their liking among other things.
Fix 0x800f0214 error installing Printer on Windows PC
In this post, we will show you how to fix 0x800f0214 error while installing a Printer on Windows PC. A few users have reported getting error 0x800f0214 while trying to install a printer driver on their Windows 11/10 PC. A few others have reported the same error while they were remotely installing a printer driver or installing a printer driver on a shared network.
How to enable Systemd in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)
Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is a compatibility layer for running Linux binary executables natively on Windows 11/10 client machines, and Windows Server 2019 and newer machines. With the release of WSL 2, important changes were introduced such as a real Linux kernel, through a subset of Hyper-V features. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to enable Systemd in WSL.
Kodi Buffering Issue on Windows PC [Fixed]
Do you keep experiencing buffering issues while streaming content in Kodi? Kodi is one of the best media players for Windows and other platforms. It enables you to watch your locally saved videos as well as stream online movies, TV shows, and videos on your PC. While it works well for the most part, many users have experienced the buffering issue when streaming videos online. As a result, the video gets stuck, leaving you unable to watch your favorite online content. Now, if you are one of the affected users, this post is specially curated for you.
How to open Local Security Policy (secpol.msc) on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to open the Local Security Policy on Windows 11/10. Secpol.msc or Local Security Policy editor is a Windows administration tool that allows you to configure and manage security-related policies on a local computer. It shows a subset of policies (registry entries) available in the Group Policy Editor, such as password and account lockout policies, software restriction policies, application control policies, network-related policies, etc. If you don’t know how to access the Local Security Policy (secpol.msc) on Windows 11/10, we show you eight ways to do that.
How to add and use Draw tab in Excel
The Draw tab is not on Excel’s ribbon by default; it must be added, so you will see that it is missing from the ribbon. The Draw tab consists of tools that assist users to make sketches, adding highlights, converting ink to math, and ink to shape. In this tutorial, we will explain how to add and use the Draw tab in Excel.
Can’t Turn off Sticky Keys on Windows 11/10
For users that require it, Windows PCs’ Sticky keys feature is excellent since it enables modifier keys like Ctrl, Alt, and Shift to stay active after being pressed so that you may quickly hit other key combinations with them. However, because it affects the functions on their PC, some users don’t prefer this option. There are various ways to disable sticky keys on a Windows computer, so that isn’t a problem; however, several users have complained that they are unable to do so. This problem might be brought on by a software or hardware problem with your keyboard or both. Hence, we will see what to do if you can’t Turn off Sticky Keys on Windows 11/10.
Add-AppxPackage Deployment failed with HRESULT 0x80073CFF
If when you try to install/update an app from Microsoft Store using the Add-AppxPackage PowerShell cmdlet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, and you get the output stating Add-AppxPackage Deployment failed with HRESULT 0x80073CFF, then this post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions. This...
Fix DellInstrumentation.sys failed Blue Screen error on Windows 11/10
If you own and operate a Windows-powered Dell computer, chances are you may encounter the DellInstrumentation.sys failed SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION Blue Screen of Death error when you boot your PC, or it crashes while using the system. This post is intended to help affected PC users with the most suitable applicable solutions to resolve this issue on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 systems.
Premiere Pro: There Was an error decompressing Audio or Video
A lot of Premiere Pro users reported that they are encountering an error when trying to decompress audio or video files. More often than not, it has been noted that the error is caused because of unsupported file format, but there are instances reported by users when the format that was previously working fine, started having some weird issues. Following is the exact error message users see.
How to undervolt GPU? Is it good or bad to do so?
In this post, we will discuss how to undervolt GPU and if it is good to undervolt your graphics card. If you find that your graphics card is too loud and too hot while playing heavy-load games and the settings aren’t as expected, then GPU undervolting can be helpful. Though factory settings are good enough most of the time, you might feel the need to undervolt GPU. So, for those who want to undervolt GPU, the instructions and a detailed explanation covered here will come in handy.
