New Ellenton, SC

Atomic City Festival brings family fun to New Ellenton

By Bianca Moorman
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
Family, fun and music was the atmosphere Saturday afternoon at the Atomic City Festival in New Ellenton.

For 50 years, New Ellenton has been having the Atomic City festival on Main Street in New Ellenton, but this year the festival was special because it also celebrated the years since the town of New Ellenton was founded in 1952.

The festival was spread over two days, Friday and Saturday. The festival had activities for children like a rock climbing wall and petting zoo. The event also featured local food and craft vendors, live music and a fireworks show.

The original town was called Ellenton, but when the Savannah River Site was opened, the town moved and became New Ellenton.

New Ellenton mayor Kimberly Williams said the event means a lot for a town as small as New Ellenton.

"We want our residents and visitors to come out and have a fun day," she said.

While watching her son J.J. Jackson, 8, climb a rock wall, Barnwell resident Barbara Jackson said the event is a great way for families to get out, while also supporting the community.

Tonya Thomas, who is the owner and founder of Meme’s All Natural, said it was her first time being a vendor at the fair, after spending many years in the parade. She said she has seen growth in the city.

"New Ellenton is now up and coming," she said.

Long-time New Ellenton resident Beth Yonce was at the festival with her granddaughter Hartley Bottoms, 8, and enjoys coming to the fair each year.

“I have been coming here since they started it in New Ellenton,” Yonce said.

She also likes how the festival brings everyone from around Aiken County together.

“The food, the fun and the music, all of it,” she added.

Jennifer Spires said New Ellenton is a nice community likes how the fair had a lot of activities for her children and her kids get to see their friends.

“We just wanted to come out and support the community, see what they had going on today,” Spires said.

Her son Gunner Spies, 8, said his favorite part of the fair was the rock climbing wall.

“The higher you get, the funner it gets," he said.

His mom said the festival is a good way to show people that New Ellenton has lot to offer the community.

“I think that people (who) are from here are trying to support the community right now, and it’s growing community," Spires said.

