New London, CT

University of Connecticut

Dallahan Named BIG EAST Golfer Of The Week

NEW YORK – UConn junior Tommy Dallahan has been named the BIG EAST Golfer of the Week, following his performance at The Carolina Cup, which finished play Tuesday at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, S.C. Dallahan (Simsbury, Conn.) finished 12th in a 90-player field, firing a 1-under, 72-73-70=215, leading...
SPARTANBURG, SC
University of Connecticut

Dallahan Records Another Top 15 Finish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – UConn junior Tommy Dallahan shot two rounds of par-or-better to finish in 12th place, leading the UConn contingent at The Carolina Cup, which finished on Tuesday at Carolina Country Club. It was the second straight Top 15 finish for Dallahan (Simsbury, Conn.), who finished 15th at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth High names new boys’ basketball coach

The Dartmouth High boys’ basketball team has a new head coach, but he’s no stranger to the Indians’ locker room. In fact, Nick Simonetti is something of a hometown hero, having scored over 1,000 points for the team during his four-year varsity career and being named among the top 20 Dartmouth High basketball players of the last 50 years by the New Bedford Standard-Times.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Female Brockton High football player makes history for storied Massachusetts program

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton High School senior McKenzie Quinn has become a trailblazer for one of the most storied high school football programs in Massachusetts. Quinn, a wide receiver, is Brockton High School's first female varsity player and on Friday, she became the first female to score a touchdown for the Boxers, who fielded their first varsity football team in 1897.
BROCKTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Seven ORR alumni inducted into athletic hall of fame

Old friends, good memories and past glories brought together former athletes and coaches to the Old Rochester Regional Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 8. For the first time since 2019, the ORR Athletic Hall of Fame has inducted new members after Covid-19 canceled previous induction ceremonies.
ROCHESTER, MA
Tinybeans Boston

Boston’s Best Pizza Spots to Try Right Now

If tacos are for Tuesdays, then pizza is for Fridays. Head into the weekend with a slice of the best pizza in Boston. The month of October really helps to get our holiday spirit going. With Halloween just a few weeks away and Thanksgiving not too far behind (better pull out those activity pages now), we can look forward to more family gatherings and dinners. October also happens to be National Pizza Month, and what family doesn’t enjoy a cozy restaurant with a good old pizza dinner? Load the family in the car and get ready to try Boston’s best pizza places.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
Travel Maven

The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
PAXTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
FALMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA

